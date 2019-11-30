LAS VEGAS — Nebraska’s defense was on display once again Saturday at the South Point Shootout.
The Huskers held Sacred Heart to one field goal in the first 15 minutes in rolling to a 72-49 win. The effort came a day after Nebraska held USC without a field goal for the final 11 minutes in a 67-54 win.
Sacred Heart, in fact, had just four field goals in the first half as Nebraska (7-1) built a 31-9 lead midway through the second quarter. Sacred Heart never got closer than 16 after that.
Hannah Whitish hit five 3-pointers and led the Huskers with 15 points, while Taylor Kissinger added 11. All 12 Huskers who played scored.
Nebraska also outrebounded Sacred Heart 38-25 as Kate Cain grabbed a game-high seven rebounds. The Huskers also forced 20 turnovers.
Sacred Heart shot 31.8% for the game as Nebraska held an opponent to fewer than 55 points for the fifth time this season.
Nebraska returns home to face Duke on Wednesday.
