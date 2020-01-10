LINCOLN — The Nebraska beach volleyball team will play 26 matches as part of its 2020 schedule announced on Friday.
The Huskers will play six matches at the Hawks Championship Center beach facility, beginning on Feb. 21 against Park. NU will play Park again on Feb. 22., and the Huskers will host Missouri Baptist on Feb. 26.
Nebraska’s first road trip will be to Fort Worth, Texas for the Horned Frogs Challenge from Feb. 28-29. NU will play six matches that weekend against Texas A&M-Kingsville, TCU, Louisiana Monroe and Abilene Christian at TCU’s home facility.
The Huskers then return home for three matches, including two against Wayne State on March 6 and March 17. Nebraska will also host Ottawa (Kan.) on March 9. NU’s home matches are closed to the public because of space limitations inside the Hawks Championship Center.
The annual spring break trip to Hawaii begins with March 19 matches against Chaminade and Grand Canyon on Queen’s Beach in Honolulu. The Hawaii Invitational will be played March 21-22 on Queen’s Beach, where the Huskers will face Grand Canyon, Hawaii and Washington.
Nebraska’s final match in Hawaii will be against Washington at the Ching Complex on March 23. After that, NU will play six matches in Irvine, California from March 26-28, including two against Concordia, one each against Irvine Valley College, the University of St. Katherine, Vanguard University and AVPNext.
