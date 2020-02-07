LINCOLN — When you disappoint Fred Hoiberg, expect to run.
In a 12-point loss to Penn State that looked worse than the score showed, the second half was Nebraska’s worst performance of the season, Hoiberg said.
So with no Tuesday game this week and more practice time, the rules were simple.
“If they didn’t get back in transition, we ran. If I didn’t like the competition or communication, we got them on the line and we ran them,” Hoiberg said. “It’s just the way things are right now.”
It’s a product of the seven-game losing streak, which will be put on the line Saturday at Iowa. The Hawkeyes are seeking revenge for a Jan. 7 loss to Nebraska.
But how Nebraska performs Saturday might have more to do with what happens inside Hoiberg’s huddle than Fran McCaffery’s.
Nebraska has fallen behind by 14 points or more in seven straight games. Last Saturday, Penn State opened the second half with a 22-6 run, increasing its lead from five to 21 with 13 minutes left.
The run touched a nerve for Hoiberg, who after the game said it made him sick, because he’s watched that happen to his team far too often in the last two months.
n Northwestern had a 19-3 run to take a 36-19 lead.
n Ohio State out-scored NU 21-8 to go up 30-15.
n Indiana opened up the second half on an 18-5 run inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
n Wisconsin hit four 3-pointers for a 20-4 opening in the second.
n Rutgers had a 17-5 run after Nebraska closed in for a two-point game early in the second half.
n Michigan went on a 21-4 run after Nebraska took a 52-50 lead in the second half.
n Penn State had that 22-6 run after Nebraska trailed by just five at halftime.
“You have to eliminate the runs,” Hoiberg said. “We’re just, right now, not in the position to give up a 10-0 run or a 16-4 run and be able to recover from it.”
Hoiberg has worried all year about his team’s ability to hit back, and in Big Ten play, they’ve whiffed on the counter punch. While Penn State scored at ease, the Huskers went 2 of 6 from the field with five turnovers. They missed 9 of 10 shots during Michigan’s run, and 7 of 9 during Wisconsin’s.
“We’ve had too many of those guys trying to do it themselves as opposed to trusting and continuing to move the ball,” Hoiberg said. “Now, that being said, we’ve had some really good possessions where the ball just didn’t go in.”
And now Nebraska will have to deal with an Iowa team that ranks third in offensive efficiency, and can score as quickly as anyone in the country.
The Hawkeyes are 6-2 since they lost in Lincoln. They’ve taken down Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers and Illinois. All four of those teams have been ranked in the AP poll at some point this season.
The formula for the Huskers’ win over Iowa was pinching hard on Luka Garza and forcing 3-point shots. Iowa was just 4 of 33 from deep, by far its worst shooting performance of the season.
But the Hawkeyes have made eight or more 3-pointers in six of their last eight games, including 10 against Illinois and Northwestern. And Garza, the 6-foot-11 monster, is healthy and still leads the Big Ten with 23.2 points per game and and is third with 10.0 rebounds. He’s scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, including a 21-point, 18-rebound night against Wisconsin.
“Luka Garza is the best big in the country right now,” Hoiberg said. “You have to do everything you can to slow him down.”
But beyond stopping Garza and forcing another bad shooting night, Nebraska has to avoid the run that always looms. The Huskers did that last time.
Iowa led just once that night, 51-50, with 13 minutes left. That came after a 10-3 run. But Nebraska responded and fought for a 76-70 win.
That was a month ago, though. Seven straight losses ago.
“It’s going to take a full 40-minute game for us to have a chance,” Hoiberg said.
