BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska’s match with Indiana had all the makings of a trap game, and for a while, it looked like the Huskers might fall for the trap.
The Hoosiers entered Friday night’s match with a 1-7 Big Ten Conference record and had lost 35 straight sets against the Huskers dating back to 2012. Plus, Nebraska had a match against a rated opponent in 24 hours.
Indiana came out firing and took advantage of a disjointed Husker offense and won the first set. However, the Hoosiers couldn’t sustain its strong start as fifth-ranked Nebraska regrouped and dominated the rest of the way for a 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 victory in front of 2,105 fans at Wilkinson Hall.
“I’m not sure we were mentally ready to play at the level that Indiana was playing at,” Nebraska coach John Cook said during his postgame radio show. “We had no answer for them. They played as good of game one against us as anyone has played against us. But the thing is, you have to be able to play good for a long period of time in this conference.”
With the first set tied at 15-all, Indiana (12-10, 1-8) responded with four straight points to take control. Sophomore outside hitter Breana Edwards recorded five kills during the Hoosiers’ final 10 points. Edwards and Kendall Beerman powered the Hoosiers with 12 of their 13 kills.
The Huskers struggled out of the games with nine hitting errors as they hit just .150 in the set.
“They took it to us and we didn’t have any answers,” Cook said. “We pressed and made errors and then game two we stressed them with our serve. We started hitting the ball in the court and turned some points on them and turned the momentum and rolled from there.”
In the second set, Nebraska (16-2, 8-1) responded by jumping out to a 6-2 lead and never looked back. Freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik got going with five kills. Kenzie Knuckles added three ace serves, while Lauren Stivrins finished with a flurry as she went kill-block-kill to close out the set.
Indiana hung with NU early in the third, but with the set tied at 9, the Huskers pulled away behind a 13-3 run. The fourth set was the same recipe as the Huskers used scoring streaks of 6-0 and 7-0 to take an 18-8 advantage as they cruised to their fifth-straight win.
“It’s hard to be perfect and great every night, but we found a way to work through it,” Cook said.
Lauren Stivrins posted a season-high 17 kills as she led the Huskers in attacks for the first time during her career with 33. The junior middle blocker hit .394 and added five blocks.
Three other Huskers also reach double-figure kills with Jazz Sweet (14), Lexi Sun (13) and Kubik (10). After a slow start, Sun finished with a well-rounded stat line as she added a team-high 17 digs and three ace serves.
Nicklin Hames, who sat out this week’s practices with an illness, finished with a double-double with 51 assists and 21 digs to go with five blocks.
For Indiana, Edwards and Beerman were the only players with much success on the attack. Edwards had 15 kills, while Beerman added 10. The rest of the Hoosiers combined for 12 kills and 11 errors as Indiana finished hitting .100.
The Huskers are back in action Saturday night as they play at No. 20 Purdue, which they beat in four sets on Oct. 16.
“It’s going to be a great test for us,” Cook said. “Purdue is going to be fired up for us. We are going to have to be prepared to give a great effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.