Editor’s note: As the community, state, country and world works its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Independent’s sports staff will every now and then take a look back at some of the memorable events we’ve covered. For sports editor Bob Hamar, the 2008 national semifinal match between Nebraska and Penn State was one for the ages.
It was without a doubt one of the greatest matches in Nebraska volleyball history.
And the Huskers lost.
It was Thursday, Dec. 18, 2008. A very good Husker volleyball team was playing a great, great, great Penn State team in a NCAA semifinal match that was then called the Qwest Center in Omaha.
The Huskers, who entered the night having won 98 straight matches played in the state of Nebraska, had a home-crowd advantage. On the court, Penn State had been better than everybody else all season long.
The Nittany Lions came into that match with a perfect record. Penn State was 36-0 in matches play, and an incredible 108-0 in sets.
Through 36 matches, Penn State had not lost a single set.
The Huskers aren’t often big underdogs, but on this night with a 31-2, they were.
An NCAA-record crowd of 17,430 showed up that night, most of them hoping the Huskers could pull off an upset. They might have left with a loss, but no one could possibly have been disappointed in the match.
The Nittany Lions were an incredible volleyball team with six All-Americans on the roster. They had won the national title in 2007, and head coach Russ Rose had his team primed for another title.
Nebraska wasn’t too bad either. Coach John Cook and the Huskers had won the Big 12 championship again that season, but they weren’t considered as powerful as the 2007 team that lost to Cal in a regional final in Madison, Wisconsin.
But they had Jordan Larson, a player many would consider the best to ever come out of the Nebraska high school ranks.
Early on it looked like Penn State was heading towards yet another sweep.The Nittany Lions won the opening two sets 25-17, 25-18.
It didn’t look good for the Big Red.
But Nebraska jumped to a 4-1 lead in the third set. With an 11-8 lead, the Huskers went on a run you would never expect against a team of that caliber.
That 11-1 run gave the Huskers a 22-9 advantage. It ended 25-12 on a Penn State attack error. Nebraska hit a blistering .407 in the set while holding Penn State to .103.
In the fourth set, Rachel Schwartz served five straight points to give Nebraska a 16-14 lead. That’s when Husker fans began thinking that maybe, just maybe, their team could push it to five sets.
Jordan Larson took care of things. A Larson kill made it 24-21. After a sideout, she finished the set with another kill to win the set 25-22.
Yes, the Huskers had handed Penn State its first two set losses of the year. Could they make it three?
For a while, it looked like they would.
After the Huskers went up 10-8, Rose called a timeout.
That’s when, for the first time, I thought the Huskers might be able to do it.
I turned to the writer sitting beside me and said, “They just might win this match.”
But it wasn’t to be. Penn State took advantage of some Husker mistakes to score six straight points to take control. Megan Hodge finished things off with a kill.
Penn State was led that night by Nicole Fawcett with 26 kills and Hodge with 23, The Nittany Lions hit .305. Nebraska — led by Larson with 17 kills, Tara Mueller with 15 and Lindsey Licht with 13 — hit just.247.
It was the end of a spectacular career for Larson. The difference between the post-match press conference that year and the one before was striking.
After the Huskers lost to Cal in 2007, the seniors who spoke to the media were in tears. They had under performed and they knew it.
But after the loss to Penn State, Larson sat before the media with dry eyes, proud of what her and her teammates had accomplished.
“We maxed out,” she said.
I’ve covered numerous Husker championship matches: I saw them win Cook’s second national title in 2006 and third in 2015. I watched them win another title in 2018 in Kansas City..
Those were certainly all memorable matches, but if someone asks me what’s the best college match I’ve ever covered, the answer is easy:
Nebraska vs. Penn State in the 2008 national semifinal.
The Husker win over the Nittany Lions in a national semifinal in 2018 might be No. 2, but that’s a story for another time.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
