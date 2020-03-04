LINCOLN — In a season that featured few good breaks for the Nebraska women’s basketball team, of course its bye week came arguably when a struggling team needed it least — right before the Big Ten tournament.
NU ended its season with a thud — a 28-point road loss at Indiana — two days before the rest of the league. The Huskers got a little rest as it waited for the tourney seedings to shake out.
Now, Nebraska will try to pull off a run for the ages to secure a NCAA tournament berth. Four wins in four days? Not likely. Especially if juggernaut Maryland, in line for a No. 1 seed in the big dance, doesn’t get tripped up along the way.
The Huskers (17-12 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten) will still try, starting Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. game against Michigan that will be televised on Big Ten Network.
The Wolverines (19-10 and 10-8) appear to be safely in the NCAA tournament, and they’re one of the few strong teams NU beat earlier this season as it overcame a 13-point deficit for a 74-71 win in Lincoln.
But that win was a month ago. NU is just 3-8 since then, with wins over the league’s three worst teams and multiple tight defeats.
“Just some really close, close losses that we feel prove we can be competitive,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Monday on the Big Ten Teleconference. “We’re going to go down to this tournament motivated to put it all together, play our best basketball in Indianapolis and have fun.”
NU on Wednesday practiced at Marian University in Indianapolis as the first round — where Wisconsin beat Illinois and Minnesota beat Penn State — transpired. Williams said the team remains confident it hasn’t played its best basketball yet. Putting together 40 minutes of consistent, clean basketball has been elusive, but the Huskers remain locked in.
“We’ve been learning all season long, and this team has continued to fight and scratch and claw,” Williams said.
Michigan, the seventh seed, has one of the league’s best players in Naz Hillmon, who has averaged 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds this season. She had just 15 and 6 in the loss to Nebraska, missing 11 of 17 shots and three crucial free throws. UM relies on the 3-pointer less than most teams, taking just 14.86 per game. Nebraska, by contrast, takes 19.8 per game.
The winner will play co-Big Ten champion Northwestern on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.