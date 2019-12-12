LINCOLN — New job, same tight schedule for Fred Hoiberg.
Nebraska will start Big Ten play this weekend by flying to Bloomington, Indiana, on Thursday to play the 9-1 Hoosiers on Friday night. They’ll then fly back that night for a walk-through in Lincoln Saturday afternoon to prepare for a 1 p.m. tip against 6-3 Purdue on Sunday.
So ready or not, here come two conference games in 60 hours for the 4-5 Huskers.
“It’s tough, especially the teams that we’re playing,” Hoiberg said. “You look at Purdue, they haven’t played in a week. I guess it’s pretty similar to what I’ve been doing the last three-and-a-half years in the NBA with the short turnaround.”
Teams in the NBA regularly play on back-to-back nights in different cities, so Hoiberg is familiar with the routine.
Because of that, Hoiberg will deploy basically the same schedule he did with the Bulls, the only difference being an actual walk-through Saturday.
“We’re gonna have to have a good mental day to prepare for that game on Sunday, but you know for us right now, it’s all about going out with the right mindset, taking one game at a time and hopefully going and playing well,” Hoiberg said.
Nebraska is coming off a 95-76 loss at Creighton last Saturday. Hoiberg said postgame that a lot of the mistakes NU made in the first half — which led to a 40-9 hole — were correctable. Those corrections have been made in lengthy film sessions and a couple long, competitive practices, Hoiberg said.
“They have the ability to put things behind them, whether it’s a win or a loss, to come back in here with the workman’s-like approach,” Hoiberg said. “I wish I could tell you how that carries over. I’ve been a part of this at all levels now for a long time and you could have the greatest practice, shoot-around you could possibly have and it doesn’t carry over to the game.”
Indiana is 9-1 on the year, the sole loss coming last Saturday at Wisconsin. But the Hoosiers are a much different team than the one NU beat in Assembly Hall last season, especially in the frontcourt. Joey Brunk is a 6-foot-11 junior. Trayce Jackson-Davis is a 6-foot-9, 245-pound freshman causing problems. And Justin Smith is a 6-foot-7 scorer with 13.2 points per game.
The Hoosiers are second in the country in drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line, run the 28th most-efficient offense and block 14.7% of opponents shots.
“Again, physicality, we have to have that in our game if we want to have a chance to win,” Hoiberg said. “It’s going to be every time we step on the floor we have to have great concentration and great intensity and great energy if we want to have a chance to win games. For us, again, it’s all about making corrections, its all about growing throughout this process and hopefully we start with that tomorrow.”
Hoiberg also confirmed at practice that freshman walk-ons Jace Piatkowski and Brett Porter will redshirt this year. Freshman walk-on Charlie Easley has played in the final minutes of games for NU this season.
