Nebraska football players talked about their goals before the season started.
Those goals included winning the West Division and playing in the Big Ten championship game. The Huskers are 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten with four games left, so that’s not going to happen.
Now it’s time for new goals to be set, and without a doubt the most important thing for this Husker team is to win two more games and qualify for a bowl.
“It is as important as always,” Husker right tackle Matt Farniok said. “We don’t want to stop playing football. We want to try and play football as long as we can. With this team you only get one shot.”
This Husker team is unique. There isn’t another one like it anywhere.
Actually, every team is unique. Next year the seniors will be gone, along with some players who transfer out, and other freshmen and transfers will arrive.
Each team is made up of a unique set of individuals. Farniok understands that.
“This team is the only team that’s going to be like it,” he said. “When the seniors are gone, the team’s going to be different. We love those guys all across the board and we want to make sure we can spend as much time, play together as long as we can because there are some great guys there.”
Nose guard Darrion Daniels was a part of Oklahoma State bowl teams the past three years before transferring to Nebraska. The Cowboys won all three of those games.
“It’s always crucial to get to a bowl game because nobody wants to play for no reason,” Daniels said. “I think it’s important for our team to get to a bowl game this year for the fact that we have a lot of young guys. The underclassmen to upperclassmen ratio is lopsided. There’s a lot of young guys, which is good for the future.”
And those young guys could use more practice time in December. They won’t get it unless the Huskers qualify for a bowl, something the program hasn’t done since 2016.
“Going to a bowl game gives us more time with the younger guys to help lay a foundation to show them the way a team is supposed to operate,” Daniels said. “I believe we have the talent and I feel like we have a lot of guys who care about Nebraska football and care about doing the little things right.
“We just have to lay the groundwork to let them know that it’s OK to not get bored with the little things.”
Depth at quarterback
Husker coach Scott Frost has been praising the depth at quarterback all season. We got to see that Saturday.
With Adrian Martinez out with a knee injury, Noah Vedral got his second start and performed admirably. Vedral went 14-for-16 passing for 201 yards. He also carried the ball seven times for 21 yards.
When Vedral was injured in the second quarter, Luke McCaffrey entered for his second appearance as a Husker. McCaffrey completed 5-of-6 passes for 71 yards and also had 76 yards on 12 carries.
“I think quarterback is one example of a position where there is no question, we have improved, gotten more talent in here and increased our depth,” Frost said. “All three of those kids are good players and we are in a good spot to have all three of them.”
Vedral and McCaffrey were part of a school record. Along with one completion by JD Spielman on a throwback to Vedral, the Huskers’ 87% passing set a school record for completion percentage in a game.
“I don’t know if I have ever had three on a team that have the talent of the three that we have right now,” Frost said. “So, that spells good things for the future and right now they are all three nicked up, so we are going to have to do the best we can in the short term.”
McCaffrey got to show some of that speed he’s exhibited in practices. Fellow freshman Wan’Dale Robinson, certainly one of the fastest players on the team, has seen it.
“Let’s just say in the spring and winter conditioning, Luke was winning a lot of the sprints,” Robinson said. ‘He’s faster than a lot of the guys. Luke is a burner just like everybody else. If you saw him run you wouldn’t think he was a quarterback.”
Limiting mistakes
Frost would like to see his defense start playing better in the red zone. It’s been somewhat of a struggle.
A couple of roughing the passer penalties and a couple of missed assignments hurt the Huskers against Indiana.
And then there are those successful fade routes in the end zone. Frost is tired of seeing those.
“I can’t tell you how much we work on that,” he said. “I can’t tell you how much we’re coaching them to do it. We’re not turning around, finding the ball and making a play and we’re getting too many pass interference penalties.
“It is what it is. We’re going to continue to work on it, coach it, but a couple of assignments on defense, and those things lead to points. Again, a ton of credit to Indiana, they did some unique things and caught us on our heels on a couple and others were self-inflicted.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
