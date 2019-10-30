LINCOLN -- This year will be full of flashes, and maybe flashes only.
In total, it may not be pretty, but those Iowa State Fred Hoiberg years may poke their head through occasionally and spark hope.
And at points in Nebraska’s 91-63 exhibition win over Doane Wednesday night, the Hoiberg offense made a visit.
In the span of two minutes, Kevin Cross rolled off a pick and Cam Mack found him on a no-look for a lay in at the block. Thorir Thorbjarnarson cut backdoor and Mack hit him another no-look for a bucket, then copied the same move with the same guy on the next possession.
Haanif Cheatham took an outlet pass coast-to-coast with a euro-step and-1 to go up 37-15 after a rough start.
It’d end up a 28-point win at the end of game zero to start the Hoiberg era, a game in which Nebraska -- undersized in a bulky Big Ten -- struggled to shoot but was saved by muscling 54 points in the paint against the NAIA Division-II squad.
Nebraska will open the real season next Tuesday at home against UC Riverside.
Despite shooting 8 for 28 from 3 and falling into a 10-2 hole early, and though a faux-win, Wednesday was what Hoiberg wanted to see.
“For the first time out in front of the fans, I was pleased for the most part with our approach,” Hoiberg said.
Junior college transfer Cam Mack filled the stat sheet with five points, seven rebounds and eight assists and just one turnover. Freshman Samari Curtis added 12 points Kevin Cross recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Dachon Burke scored a team-high 15 points, including eight straight to start the second half.
“Me, personally, I was a little nervous,” Burke said in his first game in nearly 18 months after transferring from Robert Morris.
He wasn’t alone.
Nebraska was slow out of the gate, missing 6 of 8 shots and four straight 3-pointers. Doane took a 10-2 lead and it took five grueling minutes for Nebraska to go up 11-10 on a Mack free throw.
Mack, as fast of a point guard as Hoiberg’s seen, changed the pace of the game and as Nebraska sped up, Doane was left in the dust.
A 26-3 run led to a 43-24 lead, which Doane never fully recovered from.
“Definitely nerves, first game, first exhibition, people coming to see us play. But once we got it out, we started rolling,” Mack said.
Every team in college basketball morphs and changes throughout the season. But this one is just getting off the ground, just figuring out each other’s habits. And that was on full display. Matej Kavas missed Jervay Green on an alley-oop and threw it out of bounds, one of Nebraska’s 17 turnovers.
NU didn’t score for more than four minutes at one point and looked like a team still finding a groove.
“Doesn’t matter the level -- Division-I, Division-II, NAIA, when you have a new group that’s never been in anything together, it’s not gonna be pretty,” Doane head coach Ian McKeithen, who himself is dealing with a young team.
But Hoiberg -- once visibly frustrated each time he spoke publicly about his team -- sees signs of progress.
“The last two weeks we’ve seen tremendous growth in a lot of areas, it’s starting to click a little bit,” Hoiberg said.
Shot selection was nearly exactly what he wanted. All but three shots were either from 3-point range or in the paint. The team was engaged in huddles, they responded to the early deficit.
But games that really matter -- and actually count for the record -- begin Tuesday. University of California-Riverside comes to town on Tuesday to kick off the year, and though the Highlanders were 10-23 last year, it’s real.
“Things get serious,” Mack said. “For real for real.”
Wednesday felt like a test run of a car. Driving it around the track is one thing. Driving it on an open road is another, which Nebraska will do next week.
Hoiberg left the locker room with about four minutes before tip off, and was hit with a reminder of his grandfather, Jerry Bush, who once had this job.
On Tuesday, he’ll officially step into his family’s footsteps. The first step for Hoiberg back into the college game. The first step for this young team, a cherub of a squad, wide-eyed and curious for what lies ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.