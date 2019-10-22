Nebraska’s first bye week of the season couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Huskers were 4-3 after getting drubbed 34-7 by Minnesota on Oct. 12 in Minneapolis. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez missed that game. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was injured in the second quarter and was out the rest of the night.
Receiver JD Spielman had been injured the week before. He played against the Gophers, but likely wasn’t 100%.
So Nebraska’s top three offensive weapons were all less than fully healthy.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost avoids talking about injuries, but he said there was one positive aspect of the week off with some of the top players not participating in practices.
“Obviously we miss the reps with the guys that aren’t able to practice,” Frost said. “But you know, the flip side of that is there’s some young guys that got a lot of run last week in some of those practices, and those guys need to continue to improve and get reps so they can be more physical, play with better technique and do all the little things right.”
There is also the mental break that the week off provided. The players have been going hard through the first seven weeks without any kind of a break. The week off gave them a chance to collect themselves and get ready for the stretch run.
“There’s a big mental aspect in football,” tight end Austin Allen said. “We got away from each other. I know everybody’s minds got a little clearer, I know mine did, I went home and went hunting. So, I’m a big outdoors guy so I got my mind off of football completely. It was the same for a lot of guys. We really needed that.”
Linebacker Mohamed Barry said he spent time with his family, talked to people he loved and hung out with his girlfriend.
“Just being a normal person,” Barry said. “Sometimes this game creates a cloud and sometimes you get lost in it and how intense everything around you is.”
Frost said the results of the time off were visible at practice on Monday morning.
“Practice looked a little faster today, a little crisper,” Frost said. “Guys were running without hobbles and limps, and it’s good to see. It is a long stretch.
“I know it’s college kids and they should recover faster than some of us old guys, but it still takes a toll on you, particularly when you don’t have a lot of depth in some areas. I thought everybody had a little more pep in their step today.”
Fear of failure
Allen said he expects to fail.
That sounds a little strange by itself, but one of Frost’s mottos has been “No fear of failure.”
Allen said everybody fails at times. It’s how you deal with the failure on individual plays that counts.
“Nobody’s perfect. I’m going to fail. I have a handful of times in the last couple of games,” Allen said. “I need to look past that and I can’t look back at the past and repeat my mistakes. I’m going to learn from that.”
It’s a mindset that each Husker player must find individually. “No fear of failure” doesn’t mean you won’t make mistakes. You just can’t fear making those mistakes.
“I think a lot more guys are finding that mindset to have no fear to make a mistake because we’re going to fix it,” Allen said. “Fix it in film, fix it on the practice field and then a week like last week, I know we have another bye week coming up. People are going to make mistakes the next couple of games. It happens, we’re young, but we’ll get them fixed in that bye week.”
Handling adversity
The Huskers are 4-3 now with five games left in the regular season.
They need two more wins to qualify for a bowl game, but that’s not really what Barry is thinking about.
The Huskers lost a game they all feel they should have won at Colorado. They were blown out by a superior Ohio State that could be the best team in the country, and then they didn’t play very well and were soundly beaten by Minnesota.
Those games are over and done with. There’s nothing to do now but move on.
“They say that life is 10% what happened to you and 90% how you react to it,” Barry said. “That’s how we’ve got to look at things. Our reaction from that loss to the bye week and the bye week to the preparation of this week, that’s what matters. If we can teach our young guys that they will succeed and this program will succeed.”
Alternate uniforms
Frost said Monday that the Huskers will wear their alternate uniforms in honor of the Blackshirt tradition Saturday against Indiana.
“We’re going to wear the alternate jersey this week, so I told the team (Monday) morning if we’re going to wear them, they’d better show up and play with an attitude that makes the Blackshirt alumni proud,” Frost said.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the players should appreciate what it means to wear those uniforms.
“Obviously any time you put that shirt on it better mean a lot,” Chinander said. “You put those things on and go out and have a great day, that’ll set the tone for what it’s supposed to be from here on.”
Frost added that there was no particular reason that he picked this game for the alternate uniforms.
“No, not really,” he said. “We just — we’re running out of home games.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
