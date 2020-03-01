LINCOLN — The first free throw misses came relatively early, at the 16:21 mark in the first half.
Yvan Ouedraogo clanked two off the iron. Which at the time wasn’t an issue, Nebraska up 6-4 against last-place Northwestern.
But the issue grew as the stakes rose, and brick after brick from the foul line built a house of misses that trapped Nebraska in its 14th straight loss against a team on a 12-game losing streak. By the night’s end, it’d end up as one of the worst free throw shooting performances in modern college basketball history, and an 81-76 overtime loss at home.
“I don’t know what came back and haunted us,” said Haanif Cheatham, who scored 20 on his senior night. “The free throw monster came back and said, ‘You’re not making nothing.’”
Loss No. 22 of the season was Nebraska’s most inventive. The Huskers took their place at the foul line in their home arena 30 times, and made just eight unguarded, wide-open attempts. The 8 for 30 mark is the worst free throw shooting percentage with at least 30 attempts in a college basketball game in at least 10 seasons.
“It’s contagious,” Fred Hoiberg said. “I’ve been around this game long enough, when you miss a few early, just seems to get in everybody’s head.”
Nebraska missed 14 free throws that would’ve either tied the game or given the Huskers the lead, including three at the end of the first half and two at the end of overtime.
The thud and thunks overshadowed Yvan Ouedraogo’s arena-high 19 rebounds and 11 points, and ruined a senior night 20 from Cheatham. It spoiled Nebraska’s chances at a home win near the end of the season to spark hope heading into the summer, and instead left everyone involved as frustrated as ever, the most public and humiliating act in the game becoming Nebraska’s downfall.
“Obviously you feel for those guys. We’re happy we won,” Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said. “We were fortunate to have them shoot the way they did. Obviously they haven’t been great there, but this was lower than normal.”
Nebraska entered ranked 350th out of 353 Division-I basketball teams in free throw percentage. This is the second time the Huskers have lost a game at the free throw line inside PBA. Cam Mack had a chance to beat Southern Utah in game two at the line, and missed two attempts.
Missed free throw No. 3 came with NU down 24-13. Nebraska took a 11-7 lead, but the Wildcats deferred to freshman Miller Kopp and led after a 16-3 run. Kopp ended up with 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Nebraska came back with two Mack 3-pointers and a Jervay Green corner triple to pull it to 37-34.
But misses six, seven, eight, nine and 10 came with that score locked in on the scoreboard while Green and Mack missed five straight in the final 46 seconds of the half. So NU trailed by three at the break.
In total, Nebraska shot 35% from 3-point range (12 of 32). It is the first time in at least 10 years a college basketball team shot 35% or better from 3-point range, and worse than 30% from the foul line.
“It’s unacceptable,” Cheatham said.
A Burke 3-pointer and dunk put the Huskers up six before the under 12 timeout, and from there, Northwestern swatted and hacked its way back in the game. Misses 12, 13 and 14 came with the score at 57-56. A steal by Pat Spencer and two Boo Buie free throws put NU down six.
Nebraska had a season-high 21 turnovers. But even so, two wing 3-pointers by Cheatham tied the game at 65 with 1:51 left.
“I thought he was terrific,” Hoiberg said of Cheatham. “It’s a game he’ll remember for the rest of his life.”
That pushed the game to overtime, where Northwestern started with a 7-0 run.
But Burke — who finished with a 19 points — canned two 3-pointers to keep Nebraska in striking distance, then stole the ball away from Pat Spencer and sprinted down toward his hoop. Spencer got position in the paint, so Burke dumped the ball off to Ouedroago under the hoop.
“The thing we said was, ‘If they have a layup or if they have something easy, we need to try to make them earn it at the line,’” Collins said.
So Spencer hammered Ouedraogo’s biceps and put him on the free throw line, the score 78-76 with 22 seconds remaining.
Miss 21 jumped off the back rim. Miss 22, the fatal one, hit the side of the iron and fell into Ryan Young’s hands, the worst season in PBA history ending with an inevitable, deflating doink.
“When you miss that many free throws, you’re gonna have trouble winning,” Hoiberg said. “We needed that. We needed that for morale, we needed that for the guys to feel good in that locker room.”
