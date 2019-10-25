Nebraska’s 189.9 yards rushing a game puts the Huskers fourth in the Big Ten in that category.
The Huskers are behind Ohio State (287 ypg), Wisconsin (235) and Maryland (207). But their rushing numbers may well be a bit misleading.
Since exploding for 346 rushing yards in a win over Illinois, the Huskers have rushed for 184, 133 and 148 the past three games which is 155 a game.
That’s not where they want to be.
And now the Huskers are without third-leading rusher Maurice Washington who coach Scott Frost says is not currently with the team. That leaves leading rusher Dedrick Mills as a clear No. 1 on the depth chart, and he’s ready to carry the load when the Huskers host Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“Most definitely. I’m ready to carry the ball, that’s all,” Mills said.
Mills has 350 yards on 76 carries (4.6 y.p.c.) and a team leading seven touchdowns.
“He’s getting better at it all the time,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said of Mills. “I think probably the big thing was the vision and a little bit of patience in running in our kind of scheme. It’s not so downhill and hit right now.”
Mils got a taste of that downhill type of running when the Huskers went to an option offense for one series against Ohio state. He had three carries for 26 yards, including a pair of 12-yard gains.
“You saw how natural he was when we lined him upright behind the center and gave it to him,” Frost said. “He’s learning how to run in our scheme a little better, and I think he’s been getting better every week, so he’ll continue to improve.”
The Huskers used their bye week after a 34-7 loss to Minnesota to get back to basics. They worked on the details in the runs and the blocking assignments. They basically worked on all the little things, Mills said.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” Mills said. “(Monday) at practice I saw a lot of things that we probably tweaked a couple of times maybe at the beginning of the season or stuff like that. Last week since we had a walk-through, it was a more detailed practice and got most of those details taken care of.”
The Huskers have used a variety of players at running back, and it appears that’s not going to change. Frost indicated senior Wyatt Mazour, who missed the Minnesota game while in concussion protocol, is back and ready to go.
Redshirt freshman Brody Belt could see some action along with true freshman Rahmir Johnson, who has already played in two games.
The coaching staff wants to keep Johnson at four games for the year so that he can maintain his redshirt status for the season.
“I think it could change if circumstances change,” Frost said. “We’d like to try to save the year if we can, depending on how the last half of the season goes.”
Freshman Wan’Dale Robinson, who has been the Huskers most consistent playmaker as a receiver/running back this season, may be back after being injured against Minnesota.
“Dedrick will play more,” offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. “Brody Belt you’ll see. Wan’Dale will play more at running back. Rahmir we’re hoping, will get some run this week. He’s playing well. Fast. Explosive.”
And, possibly Robinson, whose presence in the lineup would be a big boost to the offense.
“We’re hopeful,” Walters said. “He’s been out there doing some things so we’re hopeful he’ll be out there ready to go Saturday.”
So while Mills may get the most carries, it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing it by himself.
“Depth is getting a little sparse there, but the guys have been practicing hard,” Frost said.
“Obviously Dedrick Mills is doing a good job. Wyatt Mazour should be back this week. He’s back and healthy and good to go. Rahmir Johnson still has a couple games to play in. Brody Belt, some other guys are there, and they’re all getting reps this week.”
The tight ends play a definite role in the running game. Sophomore Austin Allen said the Huskers needed to get more physical. Sending the top offense against the top defense in the bye week might help change that.
“It isn’t one position,” he said. “I felt like maybe we were a little timid, we weren’t the most physical team on the field at Minnesota. I think that started shifting gears last week, going good on good. Just come off the ball firing on all cylinders and I think that’s going to carry into this week against Indiana.”
