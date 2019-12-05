Nebraska’s volleyball players haven’t forgotten how last season ended.
It’s been almost a full calendar year, but the five-set loss to Stanford in the national championship match still stings.
“It’s definitely been something that we’ve had in the back of our minds,” junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said Thursday. “That picture of Stanford winning is still hanging up in our locker room so we see it pretty much every day and still use it as motivation. I don’t think it’s something that we forget about.”
The Huskers are ready to make another run in the NCAA Tournament as they shoot for their fifth straight trip to the Final Four. This year it’s in Pittsburgh.
But it all starts in the first round. The Huskers (25-4) will open NCAA Tournament play at 7 p.m. Friday against Ball State (20-11) at the Devaney Center. The winner of that match will face the winner of the first match between Missouri (21-7) vs. Northern Iowa (24-10) match at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center.
“I think this is going to be a really competitive first and second round here in Nebraska, including us,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “I think all the teams had really good seasons and are playing really good volleyball, so I think this is a tough first and second round in the NCAA Tournament.
“So we’re looking forward to that. We’re pumped up we got sold out right away. It’s always a great feeling to know that our fans are excited about this too because I know our team will really feed off of that. And so, we’re psyched up.”
Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames knows about the excitement of the tournament after helping the Huskers to the championship match a year ago as a freshman.
“I think just everyone’s a little bit more excited because you get close to the end of the season and you’re just excited about the run you’re going to make in the tournament,” Hames said. “Last year we went all the way and it was a lot of fun, so I think everyone knows how fun it is to battle in this tournament and so I think everyone’s excited.”
Hames may be able to help freshmen Madi Kubik at outside hitter and libero Kenzie Knuckles as they head into their first NCAA Tournament. That’s not easy as a freshman.
“I think it can be nerve wracking at first because you don’t really know how the whole experience goes,” Hames said. “But I would tell them just to trust yourself and just go for it. You just got to go out there, you got to battle, you got to play with heart because you know any game can be your last game and every game needs to be taken seriously.”
Ball State is making its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2011. The Cardinals won the Mid-American Conference Tournament with a 3-2 win over Bowling Green in the championship match.
“They do a lot of funky stuff,” Hames said. “They have a lot of hitters and they run a bunch of different patterns so we got to be super disciplined on our block and defense and just be prepared for them to do random things and we’re going to have to adjust to it.”
Stivrins agreed that the Huskers need to stay disciplined.
“I just think we just have to be that much more disciplined on the block.” Stivrins said. “I think we’ve been doing a really good job of that this week. That’s something that coach has been stressing is our block form so I think it’s getting better each and every day.”
The Huskers had a good season with a revamped lineup despite facing some of the worst adversity Cook can remember. Outside hitter Capri Davis was battling for a starting spot, but eventually left the team due to a medical condition.
And then graduate student manager Dane Leclair died after falling from a downtown parking garage in late October.
“So these guys have had to really deal with a lot, more than I can remember in a long time,” Cook said. “I think that might be part of why we weren’t playing great volleyball for a while and there were some reasons behind it. But I think you know adversity helps build strength and pulls a team together and now it’s a real strength for us, for what we’ve gone through and kind of weathered the storm.”
Now the Huskers will try to create a storm as they had into the tournament. That starts Friday against Ball State.
“Ball State runs a 6-2, and look at their stats,” Cook said. “I think there’s seven players averaging over two kills a game. I cannot remember the last time I saw that.”
Cook said the Huskers need to take care of their side of the net.
“I think we just need to play Husker volleyball and manage the emotions,” Cook said. “We know we’re going to everybody’s best shot here. Teams come here and play great at the Devaney. We know that.”
