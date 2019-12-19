Scott Frost knew Nebraska needed some immediate help at a couple of positions.
So he went out and found that help from the junior college ranks as part of the Huskers’ 2020 recruiting class.
The Huskers signed five junior college players on Wednesday.
— Omar Manning (6-4, 225, WR, Kilgore (Texas) College, 4 stars; No. 2 juco overall, No. 1 position).
— Niko Cooper (6-5, 220, OLB) Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College; 3 stars; No. 64 juco overall, No. 3 position).
— Jordon Riley (6-6, 290, DL) Garden City (Kansas) Community College; 3 stars (No. 132 juco overall, No. 20 position).
— Eteva Mauga-Clements (6-2, 220, ILB) DIablo Valley College (Calif.), 3 stars No. 86 juco overall, No. 5 position).
— Pheldarius Payne (6-3, 270, DE) Lackawanna (Pa.) College; 3 stars (No. 79 juco overall, No. 13 position).
Manning is the plum of the junior college recruits. He was one the Husker pursued especially hard, but also one of the quietest.
Manning did his best to stay out of the spotlight throughout the recruiting process. He actually silently committed to Nebraska in November but it was a well-kept secret for the most part.
Manning also received offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida atn TCU.
“Omar I’m excited about,” Frost said. “All year we kind of wished we were a little more productive at our outside receiver spot. That’s one place where we thought we wanted a kind of guy that could come in and potentially help us right away.”
Manning caught 35 passes for 727 yards and six touchdowns to help Kilgore win six of its first seven games this season. He missed the final three games of the year.
He’ll graduate in May and enroll at Nebraska in the summer.
“There wasn’t a better guy in the country, in my opinion, for what we were looking for than him,” Frost said. “He looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached and has tape to match. I’m really excited to get him. He’s got a little work to do yet before he gets to campus, but I think he has a chance to change our offense.”
Cooper could step right in at outside linebacker next season. He already has the size and maturity needed at that position. Cooper had 25 tackles (nine for loss) for Hutchinson in 2019 and has three years of eligibility remaining.
Nebraska beat out Maryland, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Memphis for his services.
Mauga-Clements had 23 tackles for loss and was the conference player of the year for Diablo Valley College. He was also recruited by San Diego State.
Riley could provide immediate help on the defensive line, a position of need after the Huskers graduated several defensive linemen. Riley’s didn’t have any other Division I offers.
Payne played two seasons at Lackawanna and recorded 18.5 tackles and nine sacks. Payne originally committed to North Carolina State, but flipped to Nebraska after visiting Lincoln recently.
“We kind of felt like we needed a little immediate help at certain spots, receiver being one and maybe pass rusher,” Frost said. “We went out and got some guys. I think the lesson we learned over time as coaches is we have to make sure we’re getting the right guys from the junior college ranks too.”
The program has had some productive junior college players — including Lavonte David and Randy Gregory in recent years. Frost’s junior college recruits haven’t performed as well as hoped — like running back Greg Bell who lasted just a handful of games in 2018 before leaving the team.
“We’re going to get to a point in this program where we’re probably not going to look to sign very many,” Frost said. “I think we’ll look to sign a junior college player if they’re a great player and if we have a need at the position.”
Deontai Williams, a junior safety who missed this past season with an injury, is the kind of junior college player Frost is looking for. He thinks he has some more in this class.
“I love the character and personality of the kids we got,” he said. “We have Deontai Williams as an example as a kid that we got from a junior college, and that’s the right kind of guy on top of being the right type of player. Those are the type of guys we want.”
