CHICAGO — Scott Frost and his three Huskers players were a bit late arriving at the Big Ten Media Days on Thursday.
The Huskers flew in that morning, but a thunderstorm delayed their arrival. Frost, quarterback Adrian Martinez, linebacker Mohamed Barry and defensive lineman Khalil Davis finally arrived about 11:55 a.m. Frost was supposed to be first on the podium at noon, but he switched places with Illinois coach Lovie Smith.
“Sorry we’re a little bit late. Our plane got diverted,” Frost said when he took his spot on the podium at 12:15 p.m. “We’re here now. Spent a little time at a hotel in Gurnee selling shower curtain rings, and we finally made it.”
Frost and his players are hoping the entire program arrives this season when it kicks off on Aug. 31 against South Alabama.
The first year is in the books. The Huskers went 4-8 in Frost’s opening season as head coach. It wasn’t an easy year, but Frost said progress was made.
“There’s a lot of groundwork that had to be laid,” Frost said. “Nebraska is one of the teams that for a long time was one of the blue bloods of college football and winning as many games as anybody. That wasn’t built overnight. It’s not going to be built overnight again.
“I have a strong sense that we’re way ahead of where we were a year ago, and I think we’ll keep improving from here.”
The general feeling seems to be that the Huskers are on the way. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said as much.
“Scott Frost at Nebraska and seeing what they’re doing in recruiting right now and the elevation of that program instantly, you can just feel that coming as well as I’m sure a lot of the reporters and you guys have seen,” Fleck said.
As far as Davis is concerned, the preseason hype is meaningless.
“We don’t talk about it,” he said. “It’s earned. We want to earn it. Once we do earn it, then we can talk about it.”
But the hype is real. The Huskers have been rated as high as No. 8 in the nation and one Las Vegas site has them at 6-1 to advance to the four-team playoff at the end of the year.
That’s OK with Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos.
“The hype is good because this is Nebraska,” Moos said Thursday. “We have a brand. We need to get it dusted off and back where it belongs. In year two, maybe it’s not quite there yet. Three sounds a little bit better because we don’t have any seniors on offense, so keep an eye on this program.
“I can’t say eight, nine, 10 wins. I don’t know. But I do know last year we got progressively better each week and I think that will just carry on to this season.”
Frost saw that too.
“We were certainly farther down the road at the end of the season than we were at the beginning,” he said. “I think our team did a really good job of picking up from that point and moving forward. Love the attitude in our locker room right now and the work ethic that they’ve been showing all off-season.”
But, Frost said, improving is a never-ending process.
“It’s never going to be perfect. It’s never going to be done. It’s never going to be complete,” he said. “We cost ourselves arguably a bunch of games just because of those things, mentalities and attitudes and decisions, and hopefully we have a lot of that fixed.”
Part of the reason for the preseason hype was the performance of Central Florida in Frost’s second season there in 2017. The Knights went from 0-12 the year before Frost and his staff arrived to 13-0 in his second and final season there.
Frost isn’t about to compare the two teams and programs or, like Moos, make any predictions about a record this season.
“We’re concerned about this team,” he said. “I love the progress this team has made. But you guys get to make all the predictions and prognostications. I get to coach the team, so I don’t know about any results.
“I don’t think our kids feel pressure. They’re just excited to play. We’re better. We’re better than we were a year ago, and the rest of it we’re going to have to earn.”
A year ago at Big Ten Media Days, Frost told the media that opposing teams had better get the Huskers now because it was going to get harder and harder to beat them later.
Frost certainly expects his team to be better this season.
“I think any time you take over a business, an organization, a sports team, year two gets easier than year one,” he said. “I think we’ll be a better team every time we get to play one of the teams that are on our schedule.”