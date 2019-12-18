Alante Brown may have been an option quarterback at Nebraska 25 years ago. Now, after the four-star recruit’s commitment to the Huskers, he’ll be running option routes as an NU receiver.
The 5-10, 190-pound Brown — a star quarterback in high school who switched to receiver/running back in prep school — picked Nebraska on Wednesday during a broadcast on Big Ten Network. His mom and seven other family members were with him at the BTN studio, which is located in Brown's hometown of Chicago.
Brown's other finalists were Indiana, Maryland and Michigan State. All four schools were represented by a hat on the desk in front of Brown, who put on the red Nebraska cap to signal his commitment to the Huskers.
Brown, who will enroll at NU in January, said he made his final decision Tuesday night. "All the way to the wire," he said.
But the NU offer so impressed Brown that he squeezed in the rare midweek official visit between weekend trips to Maryland and Ole Miss, just to see Lincoln.
"Just being around them and coming down to be able to visit, it was just real eye-opening," Brown said. "They showed me the school, they showed me how they would use me, they showed the academic side, which I was very impressed on. Just really felt like it would be a good thing for me and my family in the future."
Brown said he's been recruited by Nebraska to be an "all-purpose back" that could combine running back and receiver duties.
At Chicago Simeon High School, he was neither. Instead he played quarterback, winning the city championship as a senior while having 3,436 yards of total offense and 41 total touchdowns. He was slated to sign with Michigan State, then did sign with Texas Tech, and ultimately attended neither, heading instead to St. Thomas More Prep School in Oakdale, Connecticut. He dominated there against a prep school schedule of teams like Choate and the Royal Imperial College of Canada.
"It's matured me as a person," Brown said of the prep school experience. "It's made me a better person."
World-Herald staff writer Evan Bland contributed to this report.
