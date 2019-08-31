LINCOLN — Learning without a loss.
That was about the most positive spin that Nebraska’s offensive players could put on Saturday’s 35-21 victory over heavy underdog South Alabama at Memorial Stadium. The No. 24-ranked Huskers needed a pair of defensive touchdowns and a punt-return score to maintain any sense of security against the Jaguars.
“It’s no secret: As an offense we played very poor,” Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “It’s probably the worst we’ve played in a long time and it’s not acceptable. We’re not happy with it.
“We’re happy that we got the win, our defense played great, special teams made some plays. But offensively, we need to be a lot better. Pretty simple.”
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll pointed out that any time the defense scores as many points as the offense, there’s cause for some concern.
“I think it’s pretty obvious the defense went out there and won the game for us this week,” Stoll said. “So, I’m going to challenge us, offensively, to do a hell of a lot better than what we did because that was just absolutely unacceptable.
“We’re going to make sure something like that never happens again.”
With the program moving into its second season in head coach Scott Frost’s offensive scheme, lofty preseason expectations were placed upon Martinez and Co. With that in mind, seeing the Jaguars outgain Nebraska 314-276 in total offense was an eye-opener.
“I would say we came out good in fall camp,” Martinez said. “This week in practice, I think we could have had a couple better days. We just have to know that we can’t come out with that type of effort and execution.”
Stoll said he sensed that the Huskers weren’t as sharp in the week leading up to the season opener as they had been for most of the preseason.
“We’re going to clean up everything we can and it all starts with practice,” Stoll said. “We’ve got to be a lot better — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday — going out there and giving everything we got. This week’s practice was a little sloppy, offensively.
“That’s on us leaders to kind of go out there and make sure everyone’s on top of their game. After a game like this, we’re going to go out there and make sure that happens.”
Nebraska’s offensive struggles came after a strong start. The Huskers drove 81 yards on nine plays in their first possession, scoring on a 1-yard TD run by running back Dedrick Mills.
“The coaches just drew up a scheme, we were just executing and that’s just what ended up happening,” Stoll said. “It’s obviously a good feeling, going down there and scoring on the first drive.
“Coming off that first drive, I thought we were definitely going to go out there and put up a lot more points than what we did. We’re obviously going to have to go watch a little bit of film, see what we did wrong and it’s going to end up just being a great learning experience.”
Martinez was 13 of 22 passing for 178 yards with an interception. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore appeared tentative at times to run the football, rushing for 6 net yards on 13 attempts.
“Some of the plays we were running they did a good job of shutting that down for me,” Martinez said. “There were a few I kind of forced and it didn’t work out well.
“They were good on that front. A couple scrambles, maybe I could’ve got some more yards, but I wouldn’t say I was conservative. I don’t really approach a game conservatively. If I get my opportunity I’m going to take it.”
Martinez said he was more disappointed with some errant throws than anything else.
“There were probably around four or five throws that I could’ve made that I think would have made a big difference offensively for us,” Martinez said. “I obviously threw an interception — kind of shorted the ball there. I just need to step up as a leader and football player out there on the field and do a better job. This falls on me.
“I think a lot of guys did their job well on offense today and I didn’t. It’s what it comes down to and we’ll get it fixed.”
Martinez said he’s just happy the Huskers are 1-0 heading into next Saturday’s game at Colorado.
“I think it is a big deal and I think it’s good that we can get this out on a win,” Martinez said. “At the end of the day, that’s what matters — we won the game.
“Obviously, our offense didn’t come to play the way we wanted it to, but we get to fix it. We have another week, another game and we’re going to look back at the film and get better from it.”