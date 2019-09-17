LINCOLN — Nebraska has had trouble with turnovers in the last few years.
The Huskers have had too many by the offense and not nearly enough forced by the defense. That has changed somewhat in the first three games of this season.
The offense has lost the ball on fumbles five times along with two interceptions. However, the Husker defense has five interceptions and recovered four fumbles.
That means the Huskers are plus-2 in turnover margin this season, or plus-0.67 per game. That margin is tied for 32nd in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten.
That’s a big improvement over where they’ve been the last few seasons.
Linebacker Collin Miller said associate director of football operations Andrew Sims has stressed that to the players.
“All offseason Coach Sims has been talking, ‘need more turnovers, need more turnovers, need more turnovers,’” Miller said. “So I think the defense has done a really good job on focusing on that in practice. Get the ball, get the ball, get the ball.”
The Huskers work every day on finding the ball, stripping it away and recovering fumbles. Maybe that is finally paying off.
“When you can kind of see the practice transfer over to the game, it makes you itch for more and more,” Miller said. “I want a pick. I want a fumble recovery. I know the DBs get a lot. Defensive line’s getting some, everybody wants some, so I think we’re up there. We want to keep it going.”
Safety Eric Lee leads the team in interceptions with two, both coming against South Alabama. Cam Taylor-Britt, Lamar Jackson and Braxton Clark also have interceptions for the Huskers.
The five interceptions are tied for third nationally behind Arizona with eight and Boston College with six.
Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle hasn’t gotten an interception yet, but he does have three pass breakups. He’s hoping to get his first career interception sometime this season.
“That’s something we definitely emphasize is getting turnovers,” Bootle said. “That’s something the coaches preach day in and day out — get turnovers, create turnovers so that we can get the offense back the ball.”
Quick-strike offense
The Nebraska offense has shown that it can strike in a hurry. It has also produced some long drives, although those drives didn’t necessarily take much time off the clock.
The Huskers did have a 96-yard drive (five plays, 1:40) and a 95-yard drive (13 plays, 6:53) for touchdowns against Colorado.
Nebraska’s touchdown drives against Northern Illinois were one play, 21 yards; four plays, 83 yards, 1:11; four plays, 50 yards, 39 seconds; five plays, 87 yards, 39 seconds and seven plays, 48 yards, 2:42.
“We are kind of doing this ‘let’s see how fast we can go’ not ‘take our time and score,’” offensive lineman Matt Farniok said. “Everything we do is part of the reason we do this tempo because we can create these explosive plays. We can use our stamina and we are used to it so we can keep those fast plays going and kind of drain the energy a little bit of the other teams that aren’t ready for our tempo.”
Of course that means the defense will spend more time on the field. Northern Illinois held the ball for 37:59 on Saturday.
“I mean we have gotten used to it,” Farniok said. “We want to be an explosive and fast offense. What that means is that we are going to score fast. Our defense has to take a little more workload because we are trying to score as fast as possible unless it is an end of the game situation. They have to be in great shape and kind of take the long run, but we want to go.”
Daniels proud of
younger brother
Nose guard Damion Daniels had a big part in the Huskers’ goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter.
Daniels and linebacker Will Honas teamed up to stop two straight running plays up the middle to force a fourth-down pass that was tipped away by safety Eli Sullivan.
Daniels older brother Darrion, who starts at nose guard, wasn’t surprised by what Damion did on that stand.
“That’s my brother,” Darrion Daniels said. “Everyone was like (excited) and I was just like ‘Bro, that’s a Tuesday for him.’ I’m used to my brother doing that kind of stuff. I was really excited. He made the play and I think it was huge for him.”
Put a lid on it?
Damion Daniels and linebacker Mohamed Barry are two of the talkers on the Husker team. Sometimes, some may think they talk too much.
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez said talking — both during the week before the game and during the game — was why the Huskers lost to the Buffaloes.
More likely, the Buffaloes executed in the fourth quarter and the Huskers didn’t. But in any event, there is no doubt Damion Daniels and Barry like to talk.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost doesn’t want to tell his players what to say. He said they try to teach the players the right things to say.
“Then they are going to do what they need to do and want to do,” Frost said. “I just prefer we don’t say much and nothing leaves this building. I want them to get our guys excited and ready to play, but not talk too much outside of the locker room and meeting room.
“Those guys are both fiery guys and fiery competitors. They want to win as bad as anyone.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent
