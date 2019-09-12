No. 2-ranked Nebraska is less than a week away from a big matchup against No. 1 Stanford, the same team that beat the Huskers in the NCAA championship match last year.
But before the Huskers (4-0) get to that they have three matches to play in the Ameritas Players Challenge Friday and Saturday at the Devaney Center.
This might seem like a weekend where the Huskers could be looking ahead to Wednesday’s match against Stanford. Nebraska coach John Cook said that won’t happen.
“I don’t think these guys can look past the next 20 minutes,” Cook said. “They’re totally in the moment in their lives. I don’t worry about that at all.”
So before the Husker players look at Stanford, they will face High Point (2-5) at noon Friday followed later that day with Denver (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. and Loyola Marymount (3-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s going to be three matches. It’s crammed into less than 24 hours,” Cook said. “It’s about 26 hours because football is at night. It will be a challenge. We’ll probably try to use more players just to try and pace ourselves through that.”
Cook doesn’t like playing three matches in two days. He’d prefer to play just one match a day.
But that’s not always possible these days.
“It’s just a part of college volleyball,” Cook said. “Teams that come here want to play three matches. They’re trying to get matches in. That’s kind of what we have to do because football got moved to night so instead of playing Saturday night we go in the afternoon.
“We’ve done it before. It’s a great sports weekend.”
Cook said he views all three opponents as NCAA Tournament teams this season.
“Loyola Marymount is in the same conference as San Diego so we kind of know what to expect there,” Cook said. “Denver is picked to win the Summit League and High Point has been in the tournament.”
The Huskers survived a trip to San Diego with two wins in the University of San Diego Invitational this past weekend and are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016. San Diego pushed Nebraska to five sets late Saturday night before the Huskers pulled it out.
“I think our team realizes what they have to work on,” Cook said. “It was pretty evident this weekend where we have to get better. Part of it was nerves and so on. We didn’t serve great. We didn’t pass great. We didn’t ball handle great. It’s on the road.
“But the fourth and fifth games we played great.”
Junior outside hitter Lexi Sun leads the Huskers with 3.81 kills per set while hitting .275 this season. Jazz Sweet, Madi Kubik and Lauren Stivrins are all averaging just over two kills per set.
Nebraska is holding opponents to .132 hitting percentage so far. That ranks second in the Big Ten Conference and 23rd nationally.
But Cook is looking for more consistency from his team. The Huskers hit .000 in the first set against San Diego Saturday night, then was red hot in the fifth set.
“I mean how do you go from hitting zero in the first game to the fifth game we had 11 kills in 20 attempts and no errors,” Cook said. “That’s where we need to get to.”
Kubik, a freshman from West Des Moines, had been playing mostly in the back row but played in the front row as well this past weekend because of an injury to Capri Davis. She had 13 kills and 13 digs in a win over Arizona the first night of the USD Invitational and then had 11 kills and 17 digs against USD.
“She did great,” Cook said. “I thought she was really solid. She got a lot of out of system sets because we were out of system a lot. That’s why she had so many sets. We got stuck in those rotations. But she had an ace in the fifth game. She had a big kill in the fifth game.
“Madi is a freshman and she’s learning how to figure it out.”
