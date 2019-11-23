No. 6 Nebraska completed the first half of its toughest road trip of the season Friday night with a 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 11-25, 15-3 victory over No. 7 Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Now comes the second leg of the road trip against No. 6 Wisconsin Sunday afternoon at the Wisconsin Field House.
The Huskers (23-3, 15-2 in the Big Ten) took a big step towards a possible Big Ten Conference title with the win over the Gophers. The Badgers (20-5, 16-1) will be just as big a challenge for John Cook’s team.
But at least the Huskers had a day in between matches unlike a year ago when they played at Wisconsin on a Friday night and at Minnesota the next day and dropped both matches.
“That’s nice man,” Cook said Friday on his post game radio show. “I think it was the last year we had to play these guys back to back and we went eight o’clock match and went five the first night. yeah we I think was that Wisconsin. We lost in four or five there in a really long match and then had to turn around come up here.”
The Badgers took their lumps in the non-conference season with losses to Marquette, Baylor and twice to Washington, but have since been tough in Big Ten play. Their only loss was Nov. 8 at Ohio State.
A Nebraska win Sunday would give the Huskers a great chance to earn at least a tie for the Big Ten title. The Huskers end the regular with home matches Friday against Maryland and Saturday vs. Ohio State.
The Badgers, who play at Penn State and Rutgers to end the regular season next week, also own a 3-1 win at Minnesota on Nov. 14 and a 3-0 sweep over the Gophers Oct. 13 in Madison.
Dana Rettke, a 6-8 junior middle blocker, is third in the Big Ten in kills while hitting .399 for the season. Junior outside hitter Molly Haggerty, a sister to former Husker players Meghan and Maddie Haggerty, averages 3.48 kills per set and junior outside Grace Loberg 3.29.
Cook said the Huskers will have to pass better than they did against Minnesota to beat the Badgers.
Sophomore middle Callie Schwarzenbach was efficient with seven kills in 10 swings for a .600 hitting percentage. Minnesota defended junior middle Lauren Stivrins well, holding her to eight kills and a .125 hitting percentage.
But setter Nicklin Hames couldn’t set the middles as much as she would have if the passing had been better.
“We got to pass better and ball handle better,” Cook said. “Our ball handling wasn’t very good (Friday night) in stretches when they, they roll shots and tip shots over and we had Nicklin on the run a lot. And I thought we had so many opportunities to set quick in transition but we just didn’t ball handled well enough. A lot of tight digs.”
Freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik had 20 kills and hit .292 for the Huskers against Minnesota. Junior outside Lexi Sun had 18 kills and hit .262 and junior rightside Jazz Sweet 12 kills on .258 hitting.
“They followed our game plan really well of how to attack,” Cook said. “You saw they hit some of those little cut shots cross the court inside the 10 foot line. We worked on that this week and they executed that really well. So, they played played smart, and made Minnesota defend the whole court.”
