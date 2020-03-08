LINCOLN — Luke Boynton received regular at-bats for the first time this weekend. He battled wind gusts at first base like he never felt back home in Georgia.
The Nebraska freshman added another event to his collegiate learning curve Sunday afternoon when his 3-for-5 outing earned him his first interview with a group of reporters.
“Not too nervous,” the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder said with a small smile. “Just a little bit. Just a little bit.”
In the finale of a four-game series against Ivy League school Columbia (1-7), the Huskers flexed some offensive muscle in a 12-5 victory that was absent in Saturday evening’s 3-2 loss. Cam Chick and Luke Roskam both mashed home runs as part of a 15-hit, seven-walk assault. Boynton — starting his fourth game as a Husker — collected his first three career RBIs on a pair of late-inning singles.
Coach Will Bolt figured his hitters were ready right away when a pair of one-out walks in the first inning set up Chick for an opposite-field, three-run shot onto the berm in left. Roskam, another left-handed hitter, did the same thing with a two-run drive in the seventh that pushed the lead to 7-2 in front of 4,424 at Haymarket Park.
“There’s a fine line between being too passive and too aggressive,” Bolt said. “We at times kind of fall into both categories. So today I thought was a good combination of being ready to hit and taking what the pitcher gave us.”
In a game that saw 13 pitchers take the mound, Nebraska’s group held up better.
Redshirt freshman Caleb Feekin (1-0) made his first career start and lasted 2⅓ innings, allowing only a solo home run to Columbia’s Weston Eberly in the second. The left-hander from Papillion La Vista — who had made three relief appearances this spring — walked one and struck out one on 56 pitches to earn the win.
A line of mostly underclassmen followed, to mixed results, on a planned bullpen day. Tyler Martin (two-thirds of an inning), Trey Kissack (one) and Max Schreiber (2⅓) enjoyed scoreless outings. Freshman Quinn Mason allowed one unearned run while fanning four in two frames. NU’s seven hurlers combined to walk five and strike out eight.
The Huskers (5-8) will test their pitching depth even more as they play their first midweek series of the season. A two-game meeting with Northern Colorado begins at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday Who might NU turn to in that one?
“No idea,” Bolt said. “No clue. If you have any suggestions, I’d like to know.”
But Sunday was about celebrating a win and, maybe, an evolving offense. Boynton went 7 for 12 with a walk while starting the final three games of the weekend. Spencer Schwellenbach continued to heat up with a 3-for-5 day and three other Huskers logged multiple hits. Leighton Banjoff poked RBI knocks in the second and fourth innings.
NU also added on late after taking a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh. It scored a run on a wild pitch in the frame before Boynton tacked on an RBI single to center. He drove home two more in the eighth following Roskam’s sacrifice fly.
“When I’m just going up there for my teammates and being aggressive, results will come,” Boynton said.
Added Bolt: “When he doesn’t think, he’s a good hitter.”
Roughly 13 hours after Columbia won for the first time this spring, the Huskers said they were happy with how they bounced back. Fielding — even in windy conditions again — was consistent. The bullpen fell back on lesser-used arms to gain experience in a win. And hitters did what they thought they should have been doing to Lions pitching all along.
“Everyone was able to dig deep,” Chick said. “We’re all sore but we got it done.”
