LINCOLN — Nebraska’s newest commit for the 2020 recruiting class won’t have to be pointed to the weight room.
Marvin Scott III loves lifting nearly as much as he loves football.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back from Port Orange (Florida) Spruce Creek High School benches 400 pounds and has a clean-and-jerk of 310 pounds, according to coach Andy Price. He also does 300 pushups.
“He’s like Herschel Walker,” Price quipped, comparing Scott to the former Heisman Trophy winner who was notorious for his workout regimen. Scott is, too. Price calls the senior-to-be a “freakish bodybuilder” who has a 37-inch vertical jump and runs a 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash.
And yes, Scott — a consensus three-star prospect — can run the football a little bit, too. He had 1,220 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games last season. It was first at Spruce Creek — a 8A school — after starting his career at tiny Warner Christian Academy, a 2A school that Price estimated had 15 total players.
Scott ran for nearly 5,000 yards there over three seasons — MaxPreps lists him playing his eighth-grade season — before transferring to Spruce Creek. Price said Scott acclimated quickly to the higher level of play, and rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns in Spruce Creek’s unofficial season opener last week against TC Williams High School from Virginia.
“Marvin’s going to have a big, big season,” Price said.
Nebraska landed on Scott’s radar because of Price’s relationship with Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who has recruiting ties all over Florida and Georgia. Price said he knows NU running backs coach Ryan Held, too and appreciated the effort both put into getting Scott to Lincoln on a summer official visit. After Florida — one of Scott’s favorite schools — passed on offering Scott, Nebraska quickly became a frontrunner for a back who holds scholarship offers from most ACC and SEC schools and was briefly committed to Wake Forest.
Price said the Big Ten is the right fit for Scott, an every-down back with a physical style.
“Nebraska is a good situation for him,” Price said.
Scott didn’t reply to calls or texts for comment Saturday.
It was the second commitment from a prep running back in four days. Scott joined Tulsa (Okla.) Edison Prep back Sevion Morrison in NU’s 2020 recruiting class. He becomes the 10 overall prospect in the class and the eighth commit — in just three cycles — for NU running backs coach Ryan Held, who said Wednesday he wanted to bring back the position to the “historic” levels of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
“We’re getting closer,” Held said of his backs’ progress. “We’ve got an opportunity to get some kids in this recruiting class, too, which, hopefully, if we hit on that, do well in recruiting, we can get a few more guys in the room and really close the gap in terms of the type of guys we want.”