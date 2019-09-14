LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost said that he and his staff returned to a more aggressive nature — one that has been quite successful for them in the past — during Saturday night’s 44-8 victory over Northern Illinois.
Despite looking sluggish at times offensively, the Cornhuskers managed to lead 30-5 at halftime after a five-play, 87-yard drive that was culminated by quarterback Adrian Martinez’s 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Noa Kanawai with five seconds left before intermission. Taking over at their own 13-yard line with just 44 seconds left before halftime, Frost shed the conservative approach he displayed the previous week in an overtime loss at Colorado and opted to try for another score.
“Maybe I needed to get the lesson from outside and my assistant coaches last week,” Frost said. “We preach a desire to excel and no fear of failure all the time and if we want the players to be that way, we need to be that way as coaches. That means calling what we need to call, rolling the dice and letting them play and being aggressive. That’s the way I want our team to think.
“If we get the ball back with 40 seconds, I want them to think, ‘score.’ And for them to do that, we need to do that (as coaches).”
The Huskers had 369 yards of total offense in the first 30 minutes on their way to a 525-yard output.
Big-play capability also returned to Nebraska’s offensive arsenal before a crowd of 89,593 at Memorial Stadium. After recording eight plays of 20 yards or longer in the first two games of the season combined, the Cornhuskers had eight plays of 20-plus yards in the first half alone.
The eight “explosive” first-half plays included a 21-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to running back Maurice Washington, followed by Washington’s career-best 60-yard scoring run that put the Huskers (2-1) ahead 16-0 with 12:20 remaining in the first quarter.
Running back Dedrick Mills also had a career-long 61-yard run in the first quarter.
“Credit to Nebraska,” Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock said. “They made some big explosive plays and we knew that was a possibility, given their speed and we’ve got to do some things to minimize those plays.”
Frost, whose team wasted a 17-0 halftime lead against the Buffaloes, didn’t let up much in the second half this time around.
“We did a lot of things a lot better out there than we had the first couple of weeks — and really, going back longer than that,” Frost said. “It was great to see us get in control and stay there.
“We’ve had to learn a lot of lessons as a football team — coaches and players alike — since I got to Nebraska. I kind of feel like we’ve rounded a little bit of a corner.”
Martinez finished 16 of 27 passing for 257 yards and two TDs with no interceptions. The sophomore quarterback also rushed 11 times for 44 yards, including a 10-yard TD that put the Huskers ahead 37-8 with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Martinez’s favorite target was wide receiver JD Spielman, who had four receptions for 76 yards. Kanawai ended with three catches for 51 yards and Wan’Dale Robinson caught three balls for 48 yards.
Washington rushed four times for 66 yards and a TD and caught three passes for 18 yards and another score. Frost said Washington played sparingly in the second half due to being “a little banged up.”
Frost credited NIU’s defensive coaching staff for some of Nebraska’s early offensive woes.
“(Northern Illinois) is tough to prepare for because of all the slanting and blitzing and everything that they do — jumping around on third down,” Frost said. “In this game, we prepared for what they’d done in the first two games and every time we ran 11 personnel out there with three wideouts, they ran a 33 stack that we hadn’t prepared for at all, so we had to stay in two tight ends a bunch and kind of alter what we were doing.”
Nebraska terrorized the Huskies’ punt team with its heavy rush twice in the first half — both thanks to Isaiah Stalbird. The redshirt freshman safety from Kearney pressured Huskies punter Matt Ference into dropping the ball on one punt attempt that later resulted in Washington’s 21-yard TD run. Stalbird blocked a second-quarter punt that gave the Huskers possession at the Northern Illinois 14-yard line, but NU was turned away without points when Jalen McKie blocked Isaac Armstrong’s 32-yard field-goal try.
“We’re a lot better on special teams this year,” Frost said, crediting his coaching staff. “Part of it is the kids. We have a lot better athletes. I think they’re taking it more seriously.
“Those were big plays, getting those punt blocks.”
Inside linebacker Mohamed Barry led Nebraska’s defense with 10 total tackles, including three solo stops. Defensive end Carlos Davis recorded six tackles with a team-high 1.5 sacks for the Huskers, who allowed 350 total yards, including 74 yards rushing, and made an impressive goal-line stand in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Ross Bowers completed 25 of 44 pass attempts for 248 yards with no TDs and he was intercepted once by redshirt freshman cornerback Braxton Clark. Jordan Nettles rushed nine times for 43 yards and Danie Crawford added five receptions for 71 yards for the Huskies (1-2).
“The defense, last week, played three really good quarters and then the house of cards kind of fell in on us,” Frost said. “A lot of good things happened. That goal-line stand was just kind of a symbol of what happened tonight. We really needed those guys to step up.”
Also helping Nebraska’s cause was a relatively mistake-free performance. The Huskers had just one penalty and one turnover.
“It was a lot closer to a clean game — fewer penalties and fewer turnovers,” Frost said. “I still think we can improve and execute better. Again, I told the team we were a lot better this week than we were last week, but we have a long way to go yet.”
