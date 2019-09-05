LINCOLN — If Nebraska plays like it practices, Scott Frost is feeling much better about the team’s chances in its second game of the year.
The NU coach often tells his players they have to earn the right during the week to perform well in a game. The Huskers did that at a much higher level for Colorado than leading up to South Alabama.
“This week’s a lot better,” Frost said. “Defense had a good week. Offense was considerably better, leaps-and-bounds better, actually.”
One reason the workouts improved, Frost said, is better health. Center Cam Jurgens and receivers Kanawai Noa and JD Spielman practiced in full while Maurice Washington was a full participant with his status better known moving forward.
Quick hits
n The Huskers will have 80 or 81 players on their travel roster for the game to provide extra depth at a few positions. A Big Ten game is limited to 74 on the travel roster.
“We’re not under restriction,” Frost said. “But we also don’t want to take the whole roster.”
n Frost said the main trait he wants to see from his teams on the road is focus. Circumstances are different, but the Huskers’ play can’t be.
n Jurgens has been “a lot better” with his snaps this week, Frost said. He said the redshirt freshman has some “nasty” in him and a mental strength that will help him push through the struggles. But NU still needs to see that growth on the field.
“He’s a Nebraska kid that’s as tough as most of the guys on the team,” Frost said. “And he plays that way. I’m excited about him going forward.”
n Frost said any talk about a “Revenge Tour” isn’t coming from the coaching staff. The motivation is to play well. The slogan — which linebacker Mohamed Barry tweeted about this week and which Michigan adopted last year — won’t be part of Nebraska’s thinking.
“I’m not going to jump on board with anything that comes from up north,” Frost said. “It’s not about that for us. And it’s not about what happened last year. It’s not about a lot of things that fans are making it into.”
n Asked about Eli Sullivan, Frost said the junior walk-on safety is a good example of how the walk-on program is starting to help the team on the field.
n Frost said veteran defenders and experienced skill players returning on offense have helped Colorado transition well to a new coaching staff.
“You can tell they’ve done a good job,” Frost said. “All their track records as coaches would suggest that they’re going to get the guys up and going quick.”
