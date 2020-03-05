BH Media News Service
INDIANAPOLIS — The 30th verse for the Nebraska women’s basketball team was like so, so many before it this season.
Another strong first half. Another third-quarter swoon.
Another Big Ten team that pushed the Huskers around for countless offensive rebounds.
Another loss — this time 81-75 to Michigan at the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers, 17-13 overall, will now wait to see if they make the WNIT, which starts in two weeks.
It may be a fortnight full of reflection on the problems that generally plague Nebraska, which was up by 14 on the Wolverines (20-10) in the first half and 42-34 at halftime.
The Huskers outscored Michigan 23-6 in the first half while its best player, center Naz Hillmon, sat on the bench with two fouls. Once she returned with 7:30 left in the first half, Michigan’s offense looked smoother.
By the second half, with Hillmon and her post teammates helping grab 19 offensive rebounds, the Wolverines’ body blows turned into haymakers. Michigan started the third quarter on a 13-2 run and never trailed again.
Hillmon, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, had a three-point play during the stretch.
“I just thought they played more physical,” NU coach Amy Williams said. “They got a lot more physical in the second half and really got up and really trapped and were aggressive and guarded our ball-screen action very aggressively, and just the more physical they got, the less production we got.”
By the end of the third quarter, the Wolverines led by six.
They extended the lead to double digits midway through the fourth quarter and held off a late Husker charge by making their free throws in the final 40 seconds.
For the game, UM had 50 points in the paint and 24 second-chance points. Even NU’s zone defense and 12 blocks — many against Hillmon — couldn’t slow the tide in the paint.
“Naz is special, and I hope everybody in the country is having an opportunity to see that,” UM coach Kim Barnes-Arico said on Big Ten Network after the game.
“She’s a difference-maker on so many ends — the defensive end, the offensive end, but especially on the rebounding end. She was upset she was on the bench, and there was a fire in her when she got (back) out there, and a refuse-to-lose attitude.”
The Huskers were led by freshman Isabelle Bourne (16 points, six rebounds, five blocks) and sophomore Leigha Brown (22 points, six assists), who represent the future of the program.
Seniors Hannah Whitish and Nicea Eliely had nearly as many turnovers (five) as points (six).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.