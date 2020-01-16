LINCOLN — The drought against Maryland continues.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team – which has never beaten the Terrapins – dropped its 12th game in the series Thursday with a 87-69 loss in College Park, Maryland. It’s NU’s tenth loss to UM – the Big Ten’s most consistent program – since the two started playing in the Big Ten.
The Terrapins’ defense often gives Nebraska trouble, and Thursday was no exception, as Maryland’s trapping, versatile scheme forced 20 turnovers, off which the Terps scored 29 points.
“They’re very tough defensively,” NU coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “They played hard and aggressive, and we didn’t handle their pressure very well at all.”
NU committed several bad turnovers during Maryland’s decisive 16-2 first-quarter run that turned an early Husker lead into a double-digit deficit.
Nebraska (13-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten) never regained the lead or got within six points of doing so. After trailing 43-34 at halftime, NU clawed its way to within 61-55 by the end of the third quarter, but Maryland (13-4 and 4-2) used a 9-2 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull away and deliver the Huskers their most lopsided loss of the year.
Husker guards Leigha Brown and Nicea Eliely each scored 19 points; for Eliely, that tied a career high. NU also outrebounded Maryland 37-31 and hit nine 3-pointers. But Nebraska struggled with its half-court offense against the Terrapins’ long, athletic defenders.
“They’re in a position where, personnel-wise, they can switch every single screen, which allows them to be very aggressive and deny you out past where you normally would be,” Williams said.
Maryland, meanwhile, hit 60% of its shots inside the arc, often in the form of relatively uncontested mid-range jumpers. Kaila Charles led all scorers with 23, and Maryland got 34 points from its bench.
Nebraska next plays Sunday, at home, against Michigan, which beat Wisconsin 68-56 on Thursday night to pull to 3-3 in the league.
