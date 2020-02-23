SAN DIEGO — Blake Paugh’s pair of home runs did all the damage for Arizona while Nebraska managed just three hits in a 3-2 defeat Sunday afternoon.
After opening the season with a win, the Huskers (1-5) have lost five straight, their longest skid since April 2016. They dropped all three games at the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament by a combined four runs. NU has scored first in every game this season.
“We’ve got to put it all together,” coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “We’re going to keep working hard. It’s the same things we’re going to keep harping on. When we cover the plate offensively and use the whole field, we’re a good offense. The last two days we haven’t done a good enough job of that.”
But unlike Friday and Saturday — when NU saw a 2-0 edge disappear late in a 4-2 loss to San Diego State — the bullpen didn’t let Nebraska down this time. A Leighton Banjoff single and Arizona error set up Joe Acker’s sacrifice fly in the second inning before the Pac-12 power answered in the fourth with a Paugh blast to left. The junior sent a two-run homer to center in the sixth, his second long ball against NU starter Cade Povich.
The left-handed sophomore was otherwise excellent against an offense that entered the weekend as a top-15 scoring and slugging unit. The Bellevue West grad lasted 5⅔ innings and 89 pitches, striking out eight and walking one while allowing five hits. Kyle Perry followed with 2⅓ perfect frames and Max Schreiber added a scoreless inning.
“He believes in his stuff and trusts his stuff because he trusts in his preparation,” Bolt said of Povich.
But the offense couldn’t solve Arizona freshman Chandler Murphy, who logged seven strikeouts and didn’t walk anyone in 5⅓ innings. NU’s biggest threat was in the sixth — when it put runners at second and third — but it ended with a pair of strikeouts.
Cam Chick narrowed the deficit to 3-2 with a solo homer to begin the eighth. Nebraska hitters in total put seven men on base via two errors, two singles, a hit batsman, a walk and the Chick blast. NU also struck out 11 times.
The defense was without an error for a second straight game.
Nebraska travels to Arizona State next weekend for three games before its home opener March 6 against Columbia.
