Creighton vs. Nebraska volleyball isn’t what it used to be.
It used to be an easy win for the Huskers. It isn’t any more.
“It started way back where it was a convenient match,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “Creighton was struggling back then. Now it’s two top (20) teams in the state. I wouldn’t call it a rivalry for us. I’d call it a celebration for volleyball in this state.”
The Huskers are 18-0 all-time vs. the Bluejays. The two teams have played 15 times since 1998. Eleven of those were 3-0 sweeps, including the first five in that run. The Bluejays finally broke through by winning a set in 2006, but still lost the match 3-1.
Recently, the rivalry has grown much closer. Nebraska won 3-1 in 2017, then had a tough 3-2 win a year ago at the CHI Health Center.
It took a big night from Mikaela Foecke — who hit .351 with 25 kills — for the No. 7 Huskers to pull out a 15-10 win in the fifth set over No. 18 Creighton.
Now the No. 2 Huskers face another test when they face the No. 10 Bluejays at 7 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Center as part of the Husker Invitational.
The Huskers have three players from the Nebraska high school ranks on their roster. Creighton has four.
“We’re going to have a lot of Nebraska kids out there,” Cook said. “What other sport has two top (20) teams in Division I? I just think it’s a great reflection on volleyball in this state.
Creighton went 25-9 a year ago and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays have made seven straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament and are picked second in the Big East behind Providence this season.
Senior setter Madelyn Cole was a first-team All-Big East pick in 2018. Middle blocker Megan Ballenger averaged 2.53 kills while hitting .305 a year ago.
Now that Creighton is in the Top 20, Cook would like to see Omaha get there too.
“I think the next step for this state is to get all three Division I teams in the NCAA Tournament. Now that’s going to be a pretty big deal when that happens. We have a state of 1.9 million people. That doesn’t happen other places.”
The Huskers, led by captains Nicklin Hames at setter and middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, have come up with two mottos for this season. Both refer back to the five-set loss to Stanford in the national championship match a year ago.
The first is “To be continued…”
“(That) is reflective of they want to build off of last year and the tradition of our success the last few years,” Cook said. “Not have two players graduate determine that success changes.”
The second is “29,029.”
“The elevation of Mount Everest is 29,029 feet,” Cook said. “You ask people they’ll say the elevation of Mount Everest is 29,000. Well, the last 29 feet is the hardest part of climbing Mount Everest. A lot of people get up there to 29,000 but can’t finish.
“That’s the metaphor you see on their shirts, 29,029 They have to finish.”