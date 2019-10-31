Eighth-ranked Nebraska will face two very different kinds of challenges this weekend at the Devaney Center.
First, the Huskers (16-3, 8-2 in the Big Ten) face a Rutgers team that is 1-9 in conference play and 7-14 overall on Friday, but just work an 80-match Big Ten losing streak.
“Rutgers just had a big win against Northwestern,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “That was their first Big Ten win in a while. They must be playing better. They’re going to come in here amped up.”
On Saturday, No. 7 Penn State (16-3, 9-1) comes calling to renew a rivalry that goes way back.
“They’re second place in the Big Ten right now, they’ll be ranked ahead of us coming in this weekend,” Cook said. “So it will be another challenging weekend. It’s good to be home after three road matches.
“It wears on teams. Especially when you play back to back. Our team has to learn how to handle that better. You have to go through it to be able to handle it.”
The Huskers have done some things exceedingly well in the first half of the Big Ten season. They lead the conference in opponent hitting percentage and are right up there at the top in all the defensive categories.
Cook said assistant coach Kayla Banwarth put the stats sheet together as a recruiting tool. It caught Cook a bit off guard.
“I’m surprised by all of it,” Cook said. “I still don’t think we’ve played that well, but we’re getting there. We’re trying to go from good to great, so I’m shocked by all that. You never think you’re playing that well because everybody else is playing great.”
The Huskers are coming off a loss at Purdue on Saturday. That win moved the Boilermakers from 20th to 16th in this week’s AVCA coaches poll.
Cook said the Purdue players celebrated like they’d just won a national championship after beating the Huskers, and he knows his players noticed.
“They have to understand how hard these teams play and how big a deal it is for them to beat Nebraska,” Cook said. “I’m hoping that they learn from that and use that as motivation. But that’s the way it is every time. I tell them that all the time, but a lot of that goes in one ear and out the other.”
Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames should be much healthier this weekend. She struggled with illness all last week, but managed to play in both matches on the weekend.
“We weren’t even sure she was going to play Friday morning,” Cook said. “She was really sick all week. She’s tough. Nicklin is as tough an athlete as I’ve ever been around, almost to the point of she probably pushes it too hard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.