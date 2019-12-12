John Cook knows all about the challenges his Nebraska volleyball team faces this weekend in NCAA Regional play in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Huskers (27-4) play Hawaii (26-3) in a regional semifinal Friday. If Nebraska wins that one, the Huskers would play the winner of Texas A&M (23-7) and top-seeded and Big Ten champion Wisconsin (24-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
And Wisconsin has already swept the Huskers twice this season.
The winner of the regional will advance to the Final Four in Pittsburgh. If the Huskers move on, it would be the program’s fifth straight trip to the Final Four.
But first things first, and the first challenge for the Huskers is a Hawaii team that brings a 13-match winning streak into regional play. That included a sweep of San Diego, a team that took Nebraska to five sets early this season, in a second-round match last weekend.
“When I think about Hawaii and Nebraska, those are two great traditional volleyball programs and I think Hawaii and Nebraska do it as well as anybody in how they support volleyball, how important it is,” Cook said. “So it’s an honor to play Hawaii. Besides the match, there’s just a lot of tradition that goes with it.”
The Huskers won a regional in Minneapolis a year ago to advance to the Final Four, so this year’s return to Madison is something they have experienced before.
“I think it’s great,” middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said. “Minnesota and Wisconsin and Nebraska all have an amazing fan base and so it’s really fun to come into a gym that’s going to be sold out and to walk into an environment where everyone knows what good volleyball looks like and can appreciate how skillful these teams are.”
Cook said he read that the Wisconsin Fieldhouse was sold out on Monday.
“So it’s like Lauren alluded to, it’s fun to play in a place where people care and it’s important, and they’re going to sell tickets and get there and watch,” Cook said. “That’s what an NCAA championship should be about.”
Setter Nicklin Hames got her first taste of the NCAA Tournament a year ago.
“It’s always super exciting and there’s always a lot of distractions and different things you have to do,” Hames said of regional play. “So I just think you have to take it one game at a time and just focus on what you’re doing in that present moment and be super mindful about what you’re doing.
“I think sometimes you can just get caught in the moment and not really take it all in and so I think we’re just going to go into it super mindful and prepare one game at a time.”
Hawaii is coached by Robyn Ah Mow who is in her third season as head coach. She is a former player at Hawaii who was twice a first-team All-American and played in three Olympics.
Senior setter Norene Iosia was the Big West Conference player of the year. Jolie Rasmussen leads the Rainbow Wahine with 3.35 kills per set, but missed nearly three months of the season with an injury before returning to action in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s normal Hawaii,” Cook said. “They have great serving, passing, ball control, defense and they’re running a 6-2 so they have a lot of hitters that can score. They’ve got two senior setters who are very experienced, and one of them sometimes plays in the front row so you have big hitters, small hitters, hard hitters, they move it around so they give you a lot of looks.”
Whatever happens, you can bet the Huskers will be enjoying the experience.
“We just play really good volleyball with passion, and these guys like playing with each other and they have a lot of fun,” Cook said. “Sometimes they’re a little too much fun for me, so over my fun level schedule. But anyway they enjoy it, and I think they really like playing with each other and that’s fun to watch.
“Sometimes I’m sitting there watching, I forget about coaching and I’m just enjoying watching them compete.”
Hames said the Huskers’ enjoyment of the game shows through.
“I just think when you watch us you just see how much fun we have and how much love that we have for each other,” Hames said. “We’ve been through a lot together, and I think it just shows out on the court, and we just have that ultimate trust with each other that I don’t know that any other team really does.
“I just think it’s so fun to see that and I think when you watch it you want to be a part of it.”
