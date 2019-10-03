This Jan. 6, 2018, photo taken from video and provided by Oscar Monterroso, shows Spanish language broadcasters Oscar "El Tico" Monterroso, left, and Enrique "Kike" Morales working at their broadcast booth inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., during the Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans NFL wild card game. Monterroso, the color commentator, and Morales, the play-by-play man, have been calling Chiefs games in Spanish since 2011, and will broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, Nebraska's NCAA college football game against Northwestern. Nebraska will be the first school in the Big Ten to offer a Spanish-language radio broadcast for a football game. (Oscar Monterroso/Tico Productions via AP)