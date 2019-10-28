LINCOLN — John Cook and his Nebraska volleyball team on Sunday were dealing with much more than a five-set loss to Purdue on Saturday night.
They were also dealing with the death of a staff member. Dane Leclair, a graduate student manager for the Huskers, was found dead after falling from the fourth floor of a parking garage in Lincoln early Sunday morning.
After viewing video surveillance, police said the fall took place at 3:40 a.m. and appeared to have been an accident.
Cook said Monday at his weekly press conference that the Husker players were devastated by the loss.
“Our graduate managers have become a very important part of our program,” Cook said. “I treat these guys first of all like they’re my own sons. I treat them like they’re professional coaches even though they are graduate managers.”
Cook said the Huskers are a close team, from the players to the coaching staff on down. That will help them deal with the loss of a friend.
“We’re super tight. I’ve told the team several times this is the tightest group and the best group we’ve ever had as a total overall part of our program,” Cook said. “It’s losing a part of our team. It’s hard to put into words. Everybody is still really confused, somebody that young with the world in front of them, a really talented guy and a great family.”
Cook said director of sport psychology Brett Haskell and director of volleyball operations Lindsey Peterson will play a major role in helping the program through this.
“I’ve got some great people helping,” Cook said. “Brett Haskell and Lindsey, who just had a baby. This is the first time in my coaching career I ever had to deal with something like this. It’s new territory for me, but we’ve surrounded ourselves with great people and we have great administrative support.”
Cook said the team would practice this week as scheduled. He said it was important to get the players back into their normal routine.
There is still volleyball to be played, and he wants his team ready to go. Cook wants the players to be focused, but there will obviously be distractions this week, just as there were a week ago.
Last week, it was announced outside hitter Capri Davis was leaving the team to deal with health issues. Cook said Davis is still enrolled as a student, but is not participating in team activities.
“I think we let one get away from us at Purdue, but the message to the team this week is all throughout the season you’re constantly dealing with interference,” Cook said. “Last week we had some interference with the Capri deal and then some other things. It’s going to be a great test for us to see if we can eliminate interference and really focus on having a great second half of the Big Ten.”
The Huskers are 16-3 overall and are fourth in the Big Ten with an 8-2 record. Wisconsin leads the way at 10-0 while Minnesota and Penn State are 9-1.
“We’re halfway through the Big Ten and statistically we’re doing some really nice things,” Cook said. “We’re second in attack efficiency and defensively we’re leading several categories — opponent attack, assists. So I feel really good about that.”
Cook is hoping the Huskers can focus this week despite losing a friend over the weekend.
“I don’t know how all of this is going to impact us, but you certainly want to have as little interference as possible,” Cook said. “We had a lot of interference last week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.