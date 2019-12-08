Missouri gives Nebraska all it can handle
That’s what the NCAA Tournament is all about.
You’re not always going to sweep teams 3-0 in the first two rounds of the tournament, not even if you’re a traditional power like Nebraska.
And not when your second-round opponent is as good as Missouri.
The Tigers were tough Saturday night at the Devaney Center. Tough enough to beat the Huskers on their home court.
But it didn’t happen. Nebraska fought and battled and eventually came away with a 20-25, 25-20, 32-30, 25-18 win to advance to a regional final at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Hawaii in Madison, Wisconsin.
“They competed great,” Nebraska coach John Cook said of his team. “We talked about in the tournament, you’re going to have to win some ugly games and matches. It’s not going to be perfect all the time. Tonight, was a slug fest for both teams.”
The Tigers ended the season at 22-8, but check out those eight losses.
Missouri lost to Baylor, Hawaii, Florida, Texas A&M, Nebraska and twice to Kentucky. Those six teams will all play in the Sweet 16 next weekend.
“Missouri is a great team, they played their hearts out,” Cook said. “We had to go as deep as we had to go to win this match tonight. What a great two teams, a battle tonight.”
That third set will go down as one of the most memorable played at the Devaney Center. The Huskers had a 22-17 lead at one point and appeared poised to take a 2-1 lead.
They later had set point at 24-20, but the Tigers scored five straight to take a 25-24 lead and earn a set point of their own.
“That was the tough thing for us, giving up that five-point run,” Cook said. “We very easily could have lost that game. I think we made some big plays and continued to serve tough. They missed some serves which were huge turnarounds. We just found a way.
“We always talk about just trying to win three games by two points, and there was one example of winning by two points.”
Back and forth it went. Tied at 30, a Missouri service error gave the Huskers one more chance.
This time Jazz Sweet and Callie Schwarzenbach teamed up for a block to end the set.
“Jazz always gets me fired up,” Scharzenbach said. “We’re a pretty good blocking duo. It’s nice that we can go up there and do what we do. I just trust her a lot.”
Although it officially went down as a block assist, Sweet was the one who actually got the set-winning block.
“I think it definitely took all of us,” Sweet said. “I just happened to be the person who closed it out. It was definitely a huge team effort to push and keep the game close and tie it up all those times going all the way to 32.”
Missouri coach Joshua Taylor said he was grateful to be a part of the scene at the Devaney Center.
“That was pretty special,” he said. “I think it is not much of a surprise to anybody that Nebraska is a pretty good volleyball team, so to be taking them to 32-30 is pretty impressive and I’m proud of my girls.
“....I mean (that third set) is what everyone wants to see in an NCAA Tournament and I’m just crazy proud to be their coach. It’s pretty cool.”
After the match, the Husker players took a tour around the Devaney Center floor, slapping hands with fans in the front row as they went. That’s become a tradition for the Huskers in the last home match of the season.
Cook said the crowd definitely gave the Huskers a boost, and Sweet agreed.
“It was great,” Sweet said. “It was probably one of the most fun matches I’ve played here. They (the crowd) were psyched up. They were ready for us to play. They were involved in every point and we had synergy between us on the court and the crowd.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
