The 2019 volleyball season ended for John Cook and the Nebraska volleyball team ended in the same place — the UW Fieldhouse in Madison — as the 2007 season.
Other than that, this year’s 3-0 sweep at the hands of an experienced, deep Wisconsin team Saturday was completely different than the 3-0 sweep by Cal 12 years ago.
That Nebraska team was loaded with great seniors including Sarah Pavan and Christina Houghtelling, both who were the NCAA player of the year in previous seasons.
This year’s Husker team was completely different. Everybody — unless someone chooses to leave — will be back next year, from Lauren Stivrins, a sure-fire first-team All-American when that team is announced later this week — to the last person on the bench.
There wasn’t a single senior on this year’s team, which is unusual to say the least.
And without a senior, the Huskers still finished 27-5, tied for second in the toughest conference in the nation with a Big Ten record of 17-3 and advanced to a regional final.
It was a good year for a young Husker team.
“Really successful,” said sophomore setter Nicklin Hames, who just might turn into one of Cook’s all-time best leaders before she’s done. “I just think about everything that this team went through this year, and just how strong we became and the adversity that we went through.
“I’m just so proud that I get to play next to them every day and just to see how we bonded and how we grew together, it was really special. It’s come to an end and it’s sad, but it’s been amazing to play on this team.”
That’s another big difference between the 2007 team and this team. This year’s Huskers got along well. That team 12 years ago just never really had that kind of chemistry.
That chemistry will come in handy as the Huskers get ready for a drive towards the school’s sixth national title next year. With everyone back, they will be one of the favorites going into the season.
The 2008 Huskers weren’t. That team, a year after falling in Madison in a regional final, found the chemistry and made it all the way to the Final Four before falling in a semifinal to a great Penn State team in five sets in Omaha.
Next year the Final Four is — drum roll please — in Omaha again.
And the Huskers are set up to make a run at it.
“Again, if you look at our team as a group, we’re getting better in these matches and growing from it, but this whole group returns,” Cook said. “So I told them, I put a football field up on the whiteboard and said, ‘OK, now we’re at the 50-yard line. We’ve got another year. Goal is to get to Omaha.”’
Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger will all be seniors in 2020.
“Next year is going to be the last year for a lot of us,” Sweet said. “I think it just gives us a different mindset and motivates us to go into next year and just understand that we have this past season all behind us to use for our advantage for sure.”
Next year’s Huskers will be experienced, motivated and extremely talented. The pressure will be on to get to Omaha and win another national title.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
