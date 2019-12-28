LINCOLN — Nicea Eliely grinned. Saturday was her kind of game. Nebraska’s 78-69 win over rival Iowa was the best performance of the season, and NU could trace it directly back to Eliely’s specialty. Defense.
The Huskers harassed the Hawkeyes into 18 turnovers and held them 11 points under their season scoring average. Iowa came into the game shooting 47.5% from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range — both top three in the Big Ten — but made just 36.8% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc Saturday. Iowa’s starting backcourt made 7 of 32 shots.
“I think they got pretty frustrated not making shots, getting passes stolen,” she said.
This is NU becoming something else. Something it wasn’t last year very often. A team built on getting defensive stops.
“I think it was up there,” said center Kate Cain of NU’s defensive performance, which included 24 points off turnovers and limiting fast-paced Iowa to just six fast-break points.
“Yeah,” Eliely agreed.
“There’s definitely things we can improve upon — fouling at the end — but I think, overall, we had a really strong effort today,” Cain said, “which shows just how much we’ve been working on it and how much we’ve been trying to emphasize and work on that.”
It was NU’s bugaboo last season, when it allowed 70.1 points per game and 41.1% shooting from the floor, and Nebraska’s still not a complete defensive team, as seen in a sloppy first quarter and a flurry of (perhaps questionable) fouls in the final four minutes when Iowa ran out of any other options to score and chose senior point guard Kathleen Doyle’s reckless, dramatic drives to the hoop.
It worked, incidentally — Doyle hit ten free throws — but Nebraska countered, late, with free throws of its own.
Eighteen fouls were called in the fourth quarter.
By the time the game turned into a ref show, Nebraska (11-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten) had already seized control of it with aggression and hustle, consistently denying Iowa both outlet passes toward a break and open looks for 3-point shooters awaiting Doyle’s assists.
What occasionally looked desperate — NU defenders leaping, hands out and waving — was actually a team beginning to understand the intensity needed to slow down opponents. Coach Amy Williams likes to use platoons for a reason.
“Part of it is we’re growing and we’re learning,” Williams said. “We’ve learned our lesson a little bit about the sense of urgency on each defensive possession.”
Take, for example, the first half, which started as a 8-2 Iowa advantage but morphed, by halftime, into a 38-34 edge the Huskers never relinquished. Nebraska initially allowed Iowa’s guards — Doyle and Makenzie Meyer in particular — to get to the rim with their drives. But, as the half wore on, the lanes closed. Doyle had to sit with foul trouble. When she came back late in the second quarter, Iowa’s offense opened up some, but not much.
“Their ball pressure just got to us in the first half,” Doyle said. “I think in the second half we did a better job attacking, but it’s just attacking well and being hands- and feet-ready to shoot it. And I don’t think we did that well tonight, so credit Nebraska for their stingy defense.”
Iowa’s defensive plan was to switch schemes a lot, especially with its zone packages. Initially, in the first quarter, those worked against a NU team that came into the game as one of the Big Ten’s worst 3-point shooting teams.
Midway through the second quarter, NU answered with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from three unlikely sources — Kristian Hudson, Trinity Brady and Isabelle Bourne — that forced Iowa out of its triangle-and-two defense helped push the Huskers’ lead to 35-27.
Bourne — who’d hit one 3-pointer all season before Saturday’s game — added another just before halftime to give Nebraska a 38-34 lead at the break. Iowa (9-3 and 0-1) had controlled the boards 24-16, but ten turnovers torpedoed 28% of its first-half possessions. Iowa took better care of the ball in the second half. Nebraska rebounded better, too, off of Iowa’s many misses from the perimeter.
NU led for all 20 minutes of the second half.
