MADISON, Wis. — After playing arguably its worst quarter of Big Ten play, the Nebraska women’s basketball team launched a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback.
In a 72-71 win over Wisconsin, the Huskers erased a 10-point deficit over the final 8:30 to notch their first Big Ten road victory of the season. Two sophomores — Leigha Brown and Sam Haiby — led the comeback with a combination of aggressive plays on both ends of the floor and key free throws.
Brown scored eight of her game-high 20 points during the 23-12 run NU used over the game-ending stretch. Six of those points came on two separate momentum-shifting 3-point plays.
Haiby, meanwhile, scored four points, dished an assist and had key steals on two of the Badgers’ final three possessions of the game. After one of those steals, Haiby hit two free throws to give NU a four-point lead with 5.3 seconds left.
“Everyone says ‘no pressure,’ but there’s definitely some pressure on those,” Haiby said of her free throws on NU’s postgame radio show. “Just to lock in, focus and knock those two down was pretty big.”
The free throws helped Nebraska (15-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference) avoid its second straight loss and its third loss in four games. NU flirted with disaster for much of the early afternoon game, especially in a disastrous third quarter when a 38-36 halftime lead turned into a 57-47 deficit headed into the final ten minutes.
Husker coach Amy Williams said an early third foul on starting forward Ashtyn Veerbeek — which sent her to the bench — was a catalyst for the Badgers’ surge, which included a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter.
A double-digit deficit was familiar territory for the Huskers, who have trailed by at least 10 points in each of their last five games.
They lost at Rutgers and Maryland, overcame a 13-point hole to stun Michigan at home, and lost to Purdue by eight after erasing a 21-point deficit. Nebraska was, at the very least, prepared to face the dilemma.
“The message was really loud and clear: We can do this, we’ve done it before, we know how to do it, and keep your foot on the gas until the final buzzer,” Williams said. “And I thought our kids really did a great job of that. Just some huge plays down the stretch.”
One of which was Veerbeek game-winning basket, a no-hesitation 3-pointer that came after center Kate Cain grabbed an offensive rebound off a Hannah Whitish miss. Cain plucked the ball away from several Badgers and flipped the ball to Veerbeek, who stepped out beyond the arc at the key and hit the 3.
“When I caught it, I looked around, I was wide open, I shoot that shot hundreds of times every single day, so I stepped up with confidence and luckily, it went in,” said Veerbeek, one of four Huskers who scored in double digits.
The shot gave NU a 70-68 lead. Haiby notched steals on the next two possessions, hit the two free throws, and got Nebraska its first win in the Kohl Center in four seasons.
Wisconsin fell to 10-10 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten. Their frontcourt duo of Imani Lewis and Abby Leszewski combined for 35 points and 15 rebounds and are generally a bad matchup for the Huskers. Lewis, who scored 21, was particularly sharp, hitting several mid-range jumpers and even her first 3-pointer of the season.
But as the Badgers settled for — and sometimes hit — jumpers, Nebraska kept attacking, especially Brown, who made just 5 of 17 shots but reached the line on six different occasions, hitting 9 of 10 free throws. Her and Haiby’s drives into the lane started to free up teammates for offensive rebounds.
“Leigha Brown is a tough kid who found way to get herself to the free throw line, she’s just very creative,” Williams said. “I thought she did just a great job of getting to the basket, getting to the free throw line, and sparking our team just like she has so often.”
For the game, NU hit 26 of 30 free throws. Wisconsin hit 12 of 16.
It’s a rare stat line to see on the road, but Nebraska was desperate for the victory over a Badger team Williams said is better than its record.
“It’s an incredibly tough place to play and if you’d watch what they’ve done lately… they were playing with momentum,” Williams said.
