LINCOLN — In a sense, it’s almost encouraging that the Nebraska women’s basketball team could perform so poorly in three areas and still nearly steal a road win at Michigan State.
But NU lost 78-70 in overtime because it missed 10 free throws, it couldn’t buy a 3-point basket in the clutch and it gave up 22 offensive rebounds — which led to 22 second-chance points.
That last one stings. The Huskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had a size and depth advantage over the short-handed Spartans. Nebraska did not appear to have the edge in toughness.
“There was a lot of physical, physical play down low where I felt like we were right there, we had the ball secured, we would get nudged or bumped or whatever, and then a loose ball,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said on her weekly radio show Thursday night. “And they were coming up with those hustle plays down the stretch. And that’s something we’ve got to take care of and just get a whole lot tougher.”
The Huskers get another crack at getting tough against No. 24 Minnesota on Saturday. The 11-2 Gophers are one of the Big Ten’s most potent scoring teams, as four starters average at least 10 points per game. Three of them hit better than 40% of their 3-pointers, and junior guard Destiny Pitts — one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic scorers — leads the league in 3-pointers made with 42.
Minnesota is the Big Ten’s best 3-point shooting team. Nebraska is the league’s second-worst, hitting just 28.6% from beyond the arc. That’s 246th nationally and uncharacteristic of an Amy Williams team. Last season’s Huskers hit 36.2%. The season before that, NU hit 35%. Her last two South Dakota teams were among the nation’s best, hitting 38% and 37.1%.
So this Nebraska team is an anomaly for her. Earlier in the season, she expressed confidence the shots would eventually fall. On her radio show, she continued to be bullish on NU turning it around.
“The biggest goal is: Are we getting good shots for our team?” said Williams, who noted she’d be interested in seeing more 3-pointers shot if players are in a position and open to do so. Michigan State has one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting defenses, but there were instances when shooters turned down open looks.
“We needed to do a better job of really just being ready to hit those perimeter shots,” Williams said.
