MINNEAPOLIS — Too many scoring droughts, too many turnovers.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team squandered a double-digit lead Thursday night in a 67-61 loss at Minnesota, a blow to the Huskers’ still-in-progress NCAA tournament résumé. A five-minute scoring drought in crunch time — smack dab in the middle of the fourth quarter — sent NU to 15-6 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten Conference. It also denied Nebraska a sweep against the Gophers this season.
The Huskers got 15 points from Leigha Brown, 13 from Hannah Whitish and 10 from Sam Haiby. Junior center Kate Cain had six blocks, which helped her set the Nebraska career record for blocks at 241, surpassing Janet Smith. Cain, along with forward Ashtyn Veerbeek, struggled on offense, though, as they combined for six points and five turnovers. Minnesota had four scorers in double figures, with guard Jasmine Powell scoring 19. The Gophers had 14 steals, too.
The biggest culprit in the loss: 22 turnovers, including four to start another disastrous third quarter, in which Nebraska’s 39-30 halftime lead was erased in the first 4:25 of the second half. Haiby had six on the night by herself. NU, often hoping to beat Minnesota (13-8, 3-7) down the floor for quick baskets, increasingly played out of control as the game progressed.
“Certainly not what we pride ourselves in with Husker basketball, 12 assists and 22 turnovers. That’s just not going to get it done,” NU coach Amy Williams said on the Husker Sports Network afterward. “Credit to Minnesota’s defense — I thought they had a good defensive game plan in here, but we really did not handle pressure, we started to try to go one-on-one and make things happen ourselves, and it led to a lot of uncharacteristic turnovers.”
The Huskers controlled much of the first half, jumping to a 17-10 lead midway through the first quarter and using a 12-3 run at the end of the second quarter to take the 39-30 halftime lead.
Brown had 13 in the first half, and Whitish had 10. Those two would score just five points combined in the second half.
Slow second-half starts have plagued Nebraska in recent games. It did again Thursday, as the Gophers used a 10-0 run to erase the halftime deficit and take a 40-39 lead with 5:35 left in the third quarter. While the Huskers surged back to a 45-40 lead, they never got more than a two-possession advantage afterward.
NU stretched its advantage to 55-49 and still led 57-54 after a Nicea Eliely layup with 6:40 left. Its next seven full possessions included three turnovers and four missed shots by Haiby. The offense stagnated as Minnesota extended its perimeter defense.
“They just got very physical with us,” Williams said. “They just denied and really pressured us, took passes away, got up and pressured us hard, and we just didn’t handle that well at all.”
By the time Brown scored her only two points of the second half, Nebraska was trailing 62-59. Powell made a 3-pointer on Minnesota’s following possession to put the game out of reach.
The Huskers return home Sunday to host Ohio State at 2 p.m.
