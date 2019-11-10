Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE, SNOW, AND COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED AND POSSIBLY SOME FREEZING DRIZZLE PRIOR TO CHANGING OVER TO SNOW. THE BEST CHANCE FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL BE PRIOR TO 10 PM GENERALLY WEST OF AN ORD TO KEARNEY LINE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF A HALF INCH UP TO TWO INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM CST MONDAY. THE BULK OF THE SNOW WILL FALL BETWEEN 10 PM THIS EVENING AND 6 AM MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITY MAY BE BRIEFLY REDUCED WITHIN HEAVIER SNOW BANDS. WIND CHILLS OF ZERO TO 5 DEGREES BELOW ZERO AFTER 2 AM MONDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&