COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sam Haiby scored 28 points and Leigha Brown added 24 to lead the Nebraska women's basketball team to a 90-85 overtime win over Missouri on Sunday afternoon.

Haiby also hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Nebraska had led 67-59 with less than five minutes to play before Missouri went on a 12-2 run.

The Huskers (2-0) never trailed in overtime as they bolted to an 84-78 lead with 1:45 left. Missouri never got closer than three the rest of the way.

Hannah Whitish (12) and Nicea Eliely (10) also finished in double figures for the Huskers. Whitish also had seven rebounds and five assists while playing 41 minutes.

Nebraska returns home to face Morgan State on Thursday at 7 p.m.

