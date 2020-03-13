Nebraska spring football has likely come to a halt for the next three weeks as the Big Ten announced on Friday that all "organized team activities" — including workouts and practices will be stopped until at least April 6 as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the league announced. "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."
The league had already canceled all competitions — plus all on-and-off recruiting — for the rest of the year. The Big Ten tournament was canceled, too, on Thursday. The NCAA has canceled all of its championships for the rest of the year, as well.
NU had planned on practicing again this week — and several times next week — before heading on spring break the week of March 23. The Huskers were then to return the week of March 30 and resume practice until the April 18 spring game.
All of those practices between now and April 6 have presumably been postponed, although, in theory, players could conduct their own unorganized workouts.
