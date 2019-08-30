Members of the Nebraska softball team have discussed boycotting the start of fall practice on Sunday, according to a student-athlete advocacy group supporting the players.
The revelation came in a statement released by College Athlete Advocacy Initiative that criticizes Nebraska’s handling of accusations against coach Rhonda Revelle, who was reinstated Sunday after a two-month investigation into her treatment of players. The CAAI statement accuses Revelle and others in the program of persistent verbal and psychological abuse.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement Sunday announcing Revelle’s reinstatement that “our student-athletes’ well-being will always be the top priority” and “after reviewing the findings (of the investigation), I have concluded that Coach Revelle will continue to lead our softball program.”
CAAI says the softball team was informed Sunday of Revelle’s reinstatement. Some players requested a copy of the report prepared by outside attorneys, but that request was denied. The players were then put under “university-imposed silence,” according to the CAAI. NU’s statement on Sunday said there would be no media availability for Moos, Revelle or members of the team.
After the 2019 season, members of the team expressed their concerns about Revelle in surveys and in a meeting with Moos, according to CAAI. After that, outside attorneys were brought in to conduct the investigation into Revelle.
The Nebraska athletic department shared a new statement with The World-Herald on Friday:
“First and foremost the well-being of our student-athletes will always be the top priority at the University of Nebraska. As previously stated, the concerns brought forward by members of our softball program were taken very seriously. We initiated a comprehensive review, and Coach Revelle and her staff understand the seriousness of the student-athlete concerns.
“As a result of the issues that were raised we have worked with Coach Revelle to address and alleviate those concerns moving forward. The University cannot comment further on a personnel matter.”
The CAAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment made Friday by The World-Herald.
The CAAI launched in March 2019 to provide assistance in issues regarding student-athlete welfare. According to a CBS Sports story, the CAAI planned to develop “a strategic advocacy campaign, including athlete-led demonstrations, to raise awareness of critical issues.”
It partners with the Urban Justice Center of New York, a social justice advocacy group, to provide pro bono legal work for athletes.