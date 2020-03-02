Husker receiver JD Spielman

JD Spielman is not currently with the Nebraska football team, but Scott Frost called his absence temporary.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Senior receiver JD Spielman is "away from the football team temporarily," according to a statement released Monday by coach Scott Frost.

Spielman is at home with family in Minnesota and is unlikely to take part in spring football practices. The announcement said Spielman's eligibility is not expected to be affected by his absence.

“JD Spielman is dealing with a personal health matter currently, and at this time is not expected to participate in spring practices,” Frost said in a statement. “Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support. We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning.”

Nebraska also announced Monday that receiver Jaevon McQuitty plans to retire from football.

Nebraska also confirmed last week's reports that kickers Barret Pickering and Matt Waldoch were the football team.

