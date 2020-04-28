Noah Vedral

Noah Vedral began his college career playing for Scott Frost at Central Florida, then he followed him back to his home state of Nebraska.

Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered the transfer portal and will play his final two seasons at a different school, he told The World-Herald on Tuesday.

The junior from Wahoo Neumann declined to comment further until Wednesday.

He will graduate in May and seek a new spot where presumably he has a clear path to start. He transferred to Nebraska after one season at Central Florida, then spent two seasons at NU as Adrian Martinez's backup.

NU now has three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster: Martinez, redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and true freshman Logan Smothers.

Because spring practices were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Vedral didn't get a chance to challenge Martinez for the starting job.

He started two games for the Huskers last year against Minnesota and Indiana while Martinez was recovering from a knee injury.

