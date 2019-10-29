LINCOLN — Speaking to reporters for the first time in four weeks after Tuesday's practice, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had one proclamation about the left knee injury that has sidelined him the past two games.
"I feel physically ready," the sophomore said. "And I expect to go."
Martinez said he didn't fear the worst when he went down with the injury late in the Northwestern game. But he couldn't run or cut on the knee either.
Now the starter plans to resume his on-field role at Purdue, crediting coaches and trainers for limiting him in recent weeks. He didn't like sitting out, but added that he gained something from the time. The knee feels "ready to go."
"It's allowed my body to recover, it's allowed me to recover," Martinez said. "And I'm back ready to go. I feel like my arm's juiced up and everything's recuperated. I'm ready to be back and I'm fired up."
Martinez praised the play of backups Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey, taking particular joy in the "Luuuuke!" chants from the Memorial Stadium crowd Saturday. He said his aim was to help them as much as possible while he was unable to play.
"There's always something to draw from the experience," Martinez said. "I was just trying to be the best teammate I could be."
