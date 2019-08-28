The Nebraska offensive line, which is considered the offensive position group with the most questions, is rounding into shape.
When the starting five was announced, there was junior Matt Farniok at right tackle, junior Boe Wilson at right guard and junior Brenden Jaimes at left tackle. There were no surprises there.
But junior Trent Hixson —a former walk-on who received a scholarship last week — winning the job at left tackle may have been a surprise, and also that redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens was declared the starter at center over redshirt freshman Will Farniok.
Coach Scott Frost and his staff took it easy on Jurgens as he recovered from an injury during fall camp, but Frost liked his athleticism and long-range potential after he fully learns the position.
“We look a little different with Cam Jurgens back and full speed now,” Frost said. “We’ve got to keep him healthy, but I think he’s going to be a game-changer for us on the inside.”
Whoever lines up when the Huskers host South Alabama on Saturday, Matt Farniok is confident the offensive line will get the job done. Focus is the key.
“We didn’t quite have the best mentality,” he said. “We just had the ‘we are great. It doesn’t matter’ as much as the technique. Now, each person wants to have the best technique possible, and I want to do everything right. It is more of a technique focus where you can just really grind it out and get ready to go.”
Matt Farniok, Jaimes and Wilson will be around to help the younger players get up to speed.
“It’s the same as always,” Matt Farniok said. “The new guys there is always going to be on a learning curve from high school to college ball. You just have to take them under your wing and understand that it’s going to be more of understanding you can’t just be the big kid that leans on someone and shoves someone over without trying. It’s now you have to focus on technique, you have to get the steps right.”
And that includes his younger brother, who took plenty of snaps at the No. 1 center spot during fall practices.
Matt said Will has greatly improved his strength since he arrived on campus a year ago.
Again, Matt credited strength coach Zach Duval for his improvement.
“From where he started his freshman year when he first got here to now, I think he is flirting with 300 pounds and all of his numbers have gone up dramatically, like you don’t have a choice with this staff either,” he said. “With Duval, it’s either you are going to get really really strong or you are going to get really, really, really strong.
“He doesn’t give you a chance to back off, it’s a constant ‘we are going to go’ mentality, and its awesome because you don’t have a choice except to get bigger, get better, get stronger. It is amazing.”