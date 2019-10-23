There’s no question that the Nebraska offense hasn’t been clicking up to expected standards the last three games.
After exploding for 674 yards — including 346 on the ground — in a 42-38 win over Illinois on Sept. 21, the offense has scored just 24 points in the last three games.
Ohio State, one of the best defenses in the country, held Nebraska to 231 total yards, with 184 of those coming on the ground.
The Huskers followed that with 319 total yards (133 on the ground) against Northwestern and then had just 299 total yards (151 on the ground) in a loss to Minnesota.
The offensive line has taken its share of the blame for the sputtering offense. While overall the rushing numbers don’t look so bad — 189 yards per game is fourth best in the Big Ten and 40th-ranked nationally — the 399 total yards per game is 10th in the conference and 88th nationally.
Coach Scott Frost is still looking for more consistency up front as the season goes on.
“We’ve just got to be a little bit more consistent,” Frost said. “We need to get on guys and move them instead of just occupying. There haven’t been a lot of mental breakdowns, it’s just been technique related, finishing blocks, maybe being a little more physical and nasty up front so that we can count on the holes being there a little more often.”
The offensive line has been relatively healthy all season. Brenden Jaimes (left tackle), Trent Hixson (left guard), Cam Jurgens (center), Boe Wilson (right guard) and Matt Farniok (right tackle) have all started every game this season.
Jaimes and Jurgens left games with injuries, but were both back to start the next week.
The Huskers have given up 19 sacks this season. Last year they gave up 25 sacks for the full season.
“Obviously pass (protection) has to get a little bit better,” Frost said. “There’s been times we’ve had good time to throw and other times when I wouldn’t want to be quarterback back there. We went back to work on all those things this week, and I’m excited about the progress they made.”
Frost was asked about true freshman offensive linemen Bryce Benhart and Ethan Piper. Benhart is listed second on the depth chart at right tackle behind Farniok, but has played in just one game this season. Piper has not yet played in a game.
Frost and the coaching staff don’t want to play either player in more than four games so they can still use 2019 as a redshirt season.
“We’re going to play guys when they’re ready,” Frost said. “All those young guys keep improving. One thing you learn about this league pretty quick is this is a grown-man’s league, and guys have to be ready.”
Benhart (6-9, 295) and Piper (6-4, 300) are still in the developmental stage. Frost said it’s hard in the Big Ten to win with younger players up front because of the physical nature of the league.
“We’re expecting help out of those guys. I think they’re really close to helping us,” Frost said. “But they’re also first-year guys, and when you throw them in, you can expect some first-game mistakes and first-year mistakes. We’ve got to be smart as a football team when we use them, but I’ve been pleased with the progress of several guys, including Piper, Benhart and some other guys.”
Frost said you can teach a player to be physical and nasty up front on the offensive line, at least to a point.
“I think Lou Holtz said it, if a dog won’t bite when it’s a pup, it probably won’t bite when it’s grown, and there’s some truth to that, too,” Frost said. “ And I think as a team, it’s got to be the culture. It’s just got to be what’s expected. It’s got to be a standard that’s non-negotiable. We’re working toward that, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.