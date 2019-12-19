Maruis Black, DL
McDonough, Georgia
Marquis Black comes to Nebraska as one of the top defensive line recruits in the Southeast. Black was a three-year starter and four-time state champion for coach Jonathan Gess at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in Georgia. He helped the Chargers to a 57-1 record during his career, as ELCA became the first football team in Georgia history to win five straight state championships.
As a senior, Black played a key role in the Chargers’ 14-1 record and a Class A Private state championship. A first-team all-district selection, Black entered his final game with 73 tackles with a team-leading 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and a pair of pass breakups. As a junior, Black was a second-team all-state pick.
Black is listed as one of the top 50 defensive tackles in the country and is regarded as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. He chose Nebraska after receiving scholarship offers from more than a dozen other Power Five programs, including Arizona, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan State, Tennessee and Virginia.
Alante Brown, WR
Chicago
Chicago native Alante Brown comes to Nebraska after attending St. Thomas More Prep school in Connecticut.
Brown helped St. Thomas More to an 8-1 record in 2019, which included the Chancellors snapping Choate Rosemary Hall’s 48-game win streak in a game where Brown had a pair of touchdown catches. Brown originally signed with Texas Tech in 2019 before deciding to attend prep school.
In high school, Brown was a quarterback for Simeon High in Chicago. A three-year starter, he led the Wolverines to a city championship and the Class 7A state quarterfinals as a senior, when Simeon finished with an 11-1 record. Brown threw for 41 touchdowns and rushed for 12 more scores as a senior, earning all-state honors.
Brown is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports, and the organization also listed him as a four-star recruit out of high school when it tabbed him as the No. 215 overall recruit in the 2019 class. Brown chose Nebraska after also taking official visits to Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi and Michigan State.
Jimari Butler, OL
Mobile, Alabama
Jimari Butler comes to Lincoln after receiving several Power Five scholarship offers despite playing only one season of high school football.
Butler played only his senior season at Murphy High School, but he made a big impact in his lone year on the football team. In 10 regular-season games, Butler totaled 60 tackles with 22 TFLs, 14.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hurries, and including the playoffs he finished with more than 18 sacks. Before his breakout senior season, Butler had not played football since seventh grade, instead focusing on basketball.
A three-star recruit, Butler is ranked among the top 30 weakside defensive ends by Rivals. He chose Nebraska over Kansas, Indiana, TCU and Tennessee, among others.
Alex Conn, OL
Derby, Kansas
Alex Conn was an all-state performer for Derby High School, helping the Panthers to back-to-back perfect seasons in Kansas’ largest class (6A).
As a senior, Conn helped Derby finish with a 13-0 record and a second straight state title. With Conn paving the way, Derby averaged 54 points and more than 500 yards of offense per game. The Panthers, who averaged 60 points per game in the playoffs, became the first 6A school in Kansas history to outscore every opponent by at least three touchdowns. In the state final against Olathe North, Derby set Class 6A state championship game records with 63 points and 674 yards. Conn was named a first-team all-state selection as a senior. He also helped Derby to a 13-0 record and a state title as a junior, when he was an honorable-mention all-state pick.
Conn is rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals lists Conn as one of the top five players in Kansas, while 247Sports regards Conn as one of the nation’s top 60 offensive tackle recruits. He chose Nebraska over several other scholarship offers, including Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU.
Turner Corcoran, OL
Lawrence, Kansas
One of the nation’s top recruits, Turner comes to Nebraska as the top player in Kansas. He was chosen to compete in the All-American Bowl in January, which features the nation’s top 100 seniors.
Corcoran was a first-team all-state selection as a senior at Lawrence Free State, which finished with an 8-2 record. Corcoran helped Free State average 6.7 yards per carry and 37.5 points per game in 2019. Corcoran was also a first-team all-state pick as a junior, and he started for the Firebirds as a sophomore.
A four-star recruit, Corcoran is the consensus No. 1 player in Kansas and ranks among the nation’s top 60 players overall. Rivals lists Corcoran as the No. 58 player in the 2019 class and the No. 7 offensive tackle, while 247Sports ranks Corcoran as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the country and No. 41 overall recruit. Corcoran also comes in as the nation’s No. 38 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He had offers from many of the nation’s top programs, including Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Niko Cooper, LB
Memphis Tennis
Niko Cooper joins the Huskers after spending the past two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He redshirted in his first season at Hutchinson, giving him three years of eligibility at Nebraska.
This past fall, Cooper totaled 24 tackles from his defensive end position for the Blue Dragons. He added nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while forcing a pair of fumbles. Cooper played his prep ball for Douglas High School in Memphis.
Cooper is ranked as a three-star recruit, and 247Sports lists him as the No. 3 weakside defensive end prospect from the junior college ranks. He chose Nebraska after also taking visits to Kansas State, Texas Tech and Maryland, according to Hutchinson coach Rion Rhoades.
Ronald Delancy III, CB
Miami, Florida
Ronald Delancy III joins the Huskers after being a part of three state championship teams during his prep career.
Delancy starred for coach Max Edwards at Miami Northwestern as a junior and senior, winning back-to-back state titles. Delancy played both corner and safety for Northwestern, and he recorded more than 50 tackles as a senior. He was a playmaker in the secondary for the Bulls, totaling more than a dozen passes defended with four interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He also recorded one safety and blocked three field goals. Delancy helped Northwestern to a 5A state championship as a senior and a 6A state title as a junior. He began his career at Carol City High School, which won the 6A state championship in his freshman season.
Delancy, a consensus three-star recruit, had numerous offers and chose Nebraska over Louisville, Miami, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Washington State, among others.
Marcus Fleming, WR
Miami, Florida
Marcus Fleming joins the Huskers after winning a state championship as a senior for Miami Northwestern High School.
Entering the state title game in mid-December, Fleming led Miami Northwestern with 51 catches and 887 receiving yards as a senior, catching eight touchdown passes. He also averaged 45.7 yards on 10 kickoff returns, including a 97-yard touchdown. Fleming played his junior season at Southridge High School. He played for Miami Senior High School as a sophomore, catching 22 passes for 692 yards and eight touchdowns.
A four-star recruit, Fleming is ranked among the top 150 players in the country by 247Sports, which also lists him among the top 25 wide receivers nationally. Fleming had numerous scholarship offers and chose Nebraska over several other top programs, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Penn State.
Jaden Francois, CB
Homestead, Fla.
Jaiden Francois was a versatile performer at South Dade High School, where he played safety, cornerback and nickel for the Buccaneers.
Francois intercepted two passes as a senior and was a shut-down player in the secondary, as teams rarely threw his way when he was lined up at cornerback, according to his high school coach Rudy Trevino. As a junior, Francois set a Dade County all-time record with 13 interceptions.
A consensus four-star recruit, Francois is ranked among the nation’s top 200 players by 247Sports and in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is listed as the No. 25 safety in the country by 247Sports and as the No. 27 cornerback by Rivals. Francois had offers from several top programs, but he chose Nebraska over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, among others.
Henry Gray, Safety
HOllywood, Florida
Henry Gray earned high school All-America honors, as he was recognized as one of the nation’s top recruits by his invitation to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.
Gray displayed the athleticism and versatility to play both cornerback and safety during his high school career. Gray comes to Nebraska from Miami’s Central High School, where he played for one of the state’s top programs coached by Roland Smith Jr., helping Central to the Florida 6A title as a senior. As a junior in 2018, Central lost a close game to eventual state champion Miami Northwestern.
Gray is a consensus four-star recruit, and he is ranked among the nation’s top 250 recruits by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals lists Gray among the top 25 cornerback recruits in the country, while 247Sports lists Gray among the nation’s top 25 safeties. Gray had an impressive list of offers and also considered Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, among others.
Keyshawn Greene, LB
Crawford, Florida
Keyshawn Greene comes to Nebraska after starring at Wakulla High School, and he was selected to play in the All-American Bowl in January, which features the nation’s top 100 seniors.
As a senior, Greene helped Wakulla to a 13-1 record and a trip to the state semifinals. He put up impressive numbers, totaling 147 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups, one interception and one blocked field goal for the War Eagles.
Greene is one of the top 200 recruits in the 2020 class. He is regarded as the No. 121 overall recruit by 247Sports, which also lists him as the No. 9 outside linebacker prospect in the country. Rivals list Green as the nation’s No. 197 overall recruit. He chose Nebraska after also considering Florida, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee, among others.
Blaise Gunnerson, OLB
Carroll, Iowa
Blaise Gunnerson comes to Nebraska after starring at Kuemper Catholic High School in Iowa. Gunnerson is the lone Iowa native in the Huskers’ early signing class, and he was selected to play in the All-American Bowl in January, which features the country’s top 100 seniors.
Gunnerson totaled 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks as a senior, while also catching 11 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Gunnerson missed his junior season with an injury. Despite battling injuries during his prep career, Gunnerson was the first Kuemper Catholic High football player to earn an FBS scholarship in at least 20 years.
A three-star prospect, Gunnerson is ranked among the nation’s top 25 defensive ends by both Rivals and 247Sports, while 247Sports lists him among the nation’s top 280 overall recruits. Gunnerson also visited in-state schools Iowa and Iowa State, and he also had offers from Kansas State and Minnesota, among others.
Nash Hutmacher, DL
Oacoma S.D.
Nash Hutmacher will join the Huskers after a standout athletic career for Chamberlain High School in South Dakota. In addition to being a three-time all-state football player, Hutmacher is also a three-time state champion in wrestling and two-time state champion in track and field.
On the gridiron, Hutmacher was a three-time all-state selection who totaled nearly 300 career tackles and set several school defensive records. As a senior, Hutmacher had 88 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and four sacks. As a junior, he totaled 105 tackles (56 solo) with 11 TFLs, 10 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He also saw limited action at running back, scoring three touchdowns on nine carries.
Hutmacher is also a standout on the wrestling mat. Ranked as the nation’s No. 1 high school heavyweight last spring, Hutmacher is a three-time state champion, the first heavyweight in South Dakota history to win three consecutive state titles. He entered his senior season with a 124-match winning streak, including 32 consecutive pins. He is also the first person to be named the Daily Republic Wrestler of the Year three years in a row.
Hutmacher went 33-0 as a junior with 32 pins and one forfeit en route to earning a spot on the 2018-19 USA Today All-USA Boys Wrestling Team. He was 46-0 as the state champion as a sophomore and 44-0 as a freshman state champion.
Tamon Lynum, CB
Orlando, Florida
Tamon Lynum joins the Huskers after a standout career as a defensive back for Evans High School in Orlando.
Lynum had 44 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble as a senior. At 6-2, he brings great size to the Nebraska secondary.
A three-star recruit, Lynum had more than a dozen scholarship offers and chose Nebraska over Illinois, Kansas and Maryland, among others.
Omar Manning, WR
Lancaster, Texas
The nation’s top junior college wide receiver, Omar Manning brings size and physicality to the wide receiver position. He will have two seasons of eligibility at Nebraska.
Manning spent the past two seasons at Kilgore College in Texas, where he helped the Rangers to a pair of conference titles and was a second-team junior college All-American in 2019. Manning led Kilgore with 35 receptions, 727 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019, while averaging nearly 21 yards per catch. In his first season at Kilgore in 2018, Manning caught 15 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns. In his junior college career, Manning averaged more than 20 yards per reception.
Manning spent his freshman season at TCU, where he redshirted in 2017. He played his prep ball for Lancaster High School, where he was a four-star recruit and an Army All-American. Manning caught 45 passes for 742 yards and eight touchdowns as a high school senior, after making 33 catches for 671 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
Ebeva Mauga-Clements, ILB
Pleasant HIll, Calif.
Eteva Mauga-Clements spent the past three seasons at Diablo Valley College in California and will have two seasons of eligibility with the Huskers. Mauga-Clements entered the Diablo Valley program as a safety and redshirted in his first year.
Mauga-Clements had an impressive final season at Diablo Valley in 2019, when he was the Bay 6 Conference defensive player of the year. He made 61 tackles with 23 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks, leading the Vikings in all three categories, as he had four more sacks than any other player and 12 more TFLs. Mauga-Clements also forced one fumble and blocked two kicks. In his first year at Diablo Valley, Mauga-Clements recorded 21 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He totaled 82 tackles, 29.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks in 18 career games at Diablo Valley. A native of American Samoa, Mauga-Clements joined the Vikings after playing his high school ball for College Park in Pleasant Hill, Calif.
A four-star recruit, Mauga-Clements chose Nebraska over offers from San Diego State, South Alabama and Southern Miss, among others. Before choosing the Huskers, Mauga-Clements had recently received offers from most Pac-12 schools, according to his Diablo Valley Coach Mike Darr.
Sevion Morrison, RB
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Record-setting running back Sevion Morrison comes to Lincoln from Edison High School in Tulsa, Okla., where he set the school record for career rushing yards.
Morrison ran for more than 5,000 yards at Edison High School, becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher early in his senior season. Morrison broke the previous record (4,009) held by Spencer Tillman, who went on to become an All-America running back at Oklahoma and a Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers. As a senior, Morrison had 183 carries for 1,798 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry while scoring 26 touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns and was named the district offensive player of the year in addition to winning the Ford Award as the player of the year in Northeast Oklahoma.
Morrison was the state’s leading rusher as a junior, rushing for 2,728 yards with 39 total touchdowns while averaging 12.8 yards per carry to help the Eagles reach the state playoffs for the first time in four years. He also caught seven passes for 205 yards and averaged 27.2 yards on five punt returns. He was named to the Tulsa World all-state first team as a junior, and he was also one of five finalists for the organization’s offensive player-of-the-year award. Morrison also rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore, when he was an honorable-mention all-state pick.
Morrison, who had two dozen scholarship offers, chose the Huskers over Baylor, Kansas State, Minnesota, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, among others. A consensus four-star recruit, Morrison is ranked among the nation’s top 250 overall recruits and among the top 15 running backs by Rivals, while 247Sports lists him among the nation’s top 270 recruits and top 25 running backs.
Will Nixon, WR
Waco, Texas
Will Nixon joins the Huskers as a wide receiver after primarily playing running back in his senior season at Midway High School.
Nixon’s versatility was on display as a senior when he accounted for 2,087 yards from scrimmage and 29 total touchdowns. Despite beginning the year at wide receiver, Nixon rushed for 1,837 yards and 27 touchdowns, and he also totaled 250 receiving yards en route to earning district MVP honors. As a junior, Nixon primarily lined up at wide receiver and caught 40 passes for 500 yards and rushed 25 times for 400 yards with 10 total touchdowns.
Nixon is regarded as a three-star prospect and is ranked among the nation’s top 100 wide receivers by Rivals. He chose Nebraska over Baylor, Kansas State, Notre Dame and Penn State, among several others.
Pheldarius Payne, DL
Suffolk, Va./ Lackawanna CC
Pheldarius Payne comes to Nebraska after a two-year career at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. Payne, who will have two years of eligibility at Nebraska, helped Lackawanna advance to the 2019 National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship Game and finish with a No. 2 national ranking, one year after Lackawanna was ranked sixth in 2018 following a perfect season.
Payne helped Lackawanna to a 21-1 record in his two seasons, including a 21-game winning streak. He recorded 30 tackles for the Falcons in 2019, including 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. He also had one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and five quarterback hurries. In the junior college national championship game, Payne made seven stops with 2.5 TFLs and one fumble recovery. As a freshman at Lackawanna, Payne recorded 23 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss, including five sacks.
Regarded as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite junior college rankings, Payne picked Nebraska over offers from North Carolina State, Florida International and Liberty, and he also visited Penn State and Syracuse. He played his high school ball for Nansemond River in Suffolk, Va., where he was an all-district and all-region selection as a senior, when the Warriors advanced to the state semifinals.
Jordan Riley, DL
New Bern, N.C.
Jordon Riley is one of two junior college defensive linemen to sign with Nebraska in the early period. Riley spent the 2019 season at Garden City (Kan.) Community College after beginning his collegiate career at North Carolina. Riley will have two seasons of eligibility at Nebraska.
In his lone season at Garden City, Riley was a key part of a Bronco Buster defense that allowed fewer than 290 yards per game. He totaled 26 tackles on the season with 2.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, as Garden City finished with a No. 9 national ranking.
Riley is a three-star recruit who chose Nebraska over East Carolina.
Marvin Scott III, RB
Port Orange, Florida
Marvin Scott III comes to Nebraska after one of the most prolific careers by a running back in Florida prep history. Scott was a five-year varsity player, first making the varsity team as an eighth grader at Warner Christian Academy where he played three seasons. He made the jump to Florida’s largest class for his final two seasons at Spruce Creek High School.
Scott ran for 7,482 yards and scored 80 total touchdowns in his high school career, with his rushing total unofficially ranking sixth in Florida high school history, according to records kept by floridapreprecords.com. In two years at Class 8A Spruce Creek – his junior and senior seasons – Scott rushed for more than 2,700 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. He led the area with 1,477 rushing yards as a senior, while scoring 18 touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry and catching nine passes for 110 yards. As a junior at Spruce Creek, Scott was a first-team all-area and third-team all-state selection after rushing for 1,226 yards and 16 touchdowns. Scott began his prep career by leading the area with 1,736 rushing yards as an eighth grader at Class 2A Warner Christian Academy, where he played on the varsity for three seasons and rushed for nearly 4,800 yards.
Logan Smothers, QB
Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Logan Smothers will enroll at Nebraska in January after starring as a high school quarterback in Alabama the past four years. Smothers possesses the intelligence and athleticism to thrive in Nebraska’s offense.
Smothers played his senior season at Muscle Shoals High School after his father, Shane, became the Trojans’ offensive coordinator. Logan helped the team to a 12-1 record by passing for more than 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushing for more than 800 yards and 13 scores. Smothers played his first three seasons at Athens High School. He completed 65 percent of his passes and threw for 1,702 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, adding 832 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. As a sophomore, Smothers threw for 2,041 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 719 yards and eight touchdowns. He threw for more than 1,500 yards and rushed for nearly 500 yards as a freshman while accounting for 15 total touchdowns.
