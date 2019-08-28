The Nebraska defense wasn’t good enough a year ago.
Husker coach Scott Frost knows that. So does defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
The players know it too.The Huskers gave up 31.3 points, 195 rushing yards and 433 total yards per game.
Senior cornerback Lamar Jackson is taking it personally, particularly has own lack of making plays.
“I’ve got to make more plays,” Jackson said. “ I can’t play that many snaps without more production. If I play anything close to that, I just have to make sure my production is way higher, and that I am doing way more on the field.”
As a team, the Huskers struggled to adjust to Chinander’s schemes a year ago. Players were thinking about where they were supposed to be. Now, with a year under their belt, the players are reacting.
Senior outside linebacker Alex Davis said communication and players buying in are the key for the Huskers.
“That’s the main thing with me,” Davis said. “I could see in years prior it was just OK to do the bare minimum and now just even in the offseason, you have guys pushing the next man 100 percent, like I know what you’re capable of and we’re calling each other out on it.
“If it’s a guy not sprinting through, not going 100 percent we’re calling him out and we’re not taking the bare minimum. We want full effort every play, every down.”
The depth appear to be much better, especially on the defensive line. The Huskers are loaded there with twins Carlos and Khalil Davis, Ben Stille, brothers Darrion and Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.
“I think that’s huge,” Stille said. “Some of the first couple of years I was here the depth wasn’t there. Playing four or five guys on the D-line isn’t ideal. So hopefully be able to elevate that to seven, eight, nine guys this year.
“Get a rotation like that and hopefully be able to wear the offense down when their O-line’s in there every single play. For the other team not rotating and us sub in and sub out and not having a drop off will be huge for us.”
Darrion Daniels, who was named the starter at nose guard, said it’s a unique situation the Huskers are in and credited defensive line coach Tony Tuioti with putting together different combinations up front.
“We do a lot of job swaps you’ll see Khalil (Davis) at nose, Carlos (Davis) at nose, Casey Rogers at nose, might even see DaiShon (Neal) at nose you know,” he said. “He throws guys at nose, he throws a few guys at nose at end just to see different looks, and having the depth is actually very comforting. If anybody was to go down, anybody you know on the depth chart could fill in at nose or end.”
Chinander expects the Huskers to substitute freely at every position on the defensive side.
“I think what you guys are going to see and what everyone is going to see is a lot of guys rotating in, and I think we need that,” Chinander said. “Whether you are a starter or not, I would love to have 22 starters and roll that thing through and keep everyone fresh as many reps as we play on defense. There is definitely going to be some decisions on who is out there for the first snap.”