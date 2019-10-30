Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander didn’t have to look far to see what was wrong with his defense in Saturday’s 38-31 loss to Indiana.
The Hoosiers 7-for-14 performance on third downs told the story for Chinander.
“The problem was very clear — we didn’t get off the field on third down,” Chinander said. “We had a lot of chances.
“...We had a couple bad techniques, a couple of bad errors, but we didn’t get off the field on third down. That’s it. We did a good job (against the run). We did a good job on second (down). We couldn’t get off the field on third down.”
The overall stats for the Husker defense heading into Saturday’s game at Purdue are not particularly impressive. Nebraska’s national ranking in defensive categories are:
n 83rd in rushing defense (177.3 yards per game).
n 66th in passing defense (219.8 y.p.g.).
n 72nd in total defense (400.6 y.p.g.).
n 69th in scoring defense (27.6 p.p.g.).
n 108th in red zone defense (88%).
Nebraska coach Scott Frost was clearly frustrated with what he saw from his team against Indiana, both on defense and on offense.
Frost said they’re going to keep working at fixing the issues the team has had this season.
“We are all in this fight together,” Frost said. “We are not a good enough team yet. Nobody is happy with it. The coaches are working their tails off. I think there’s still some details that need to get ironed out, whether that is a coach’s issue, a player issue not doing what we tell them, but again, if the players aren’t doing what we’re telling them, that’s the coaches’ responsibility at the end of the day to get it done.”
Frost also stood up for Chinander as his defensive coordinator. He said Chinander is one of the smartest coaches he’s ever been around.
“Every kid in our program adores Coach Chinander, they all play hard for him,” Frost said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt our players are playing harder than they did or however far you want to look back. I see more hats to ball, I see us tackling well, I see more effort. Guys are playing for him.”
The Huskers are now 4-4 and take a two-game losing streak into Saturday’s game at Purdue (2-6, 1-4). When things aren’t going well, people are going to talk and sometimes point a finger at the coordinator.
Frost said he believes in his coaches.
“Anytime you lose a game or two like we have, people start to question everything,” Frost said. “I don’t question my coaches. They know what they’re doing. If there’s issues, we are going to address them. I’m going to talk to them about. We are going to get it fixed. These are the right guys to do it.
“I need to be better. They need to be better, and the team needs to be better. We’re all in this together.”
Frost pointed at attention to detail as a problem for the Huskers. He said back in his days as a player, nobody had to tell players like Jason Peter, Grant Winstrom or Joel Makovicka that they had to get their jobs done.
He said Chinander will get it done.
“Again, it falls on us as coaches to make sure that happens and some of the responsibility on the players when they have an opportunity to make a play, they have to get it done,” Frost said. “Chins is the right guy to make sure that happens.”
Chinander said that, like Frost, he has confidence in the direction the program is headed.
“This program is going to be really good,” Chinander said. “We have to find a way to make it better. There is no such thing as a quick fix. I know everybody wants it. I want it. The players want it. That’s not realistic. We have to build this program to where Coach Frost wants it.”
That just may not happen as quickly as some would like.
“If that happens next year, that’s probably not good enough for everybody, but we’re going to keep pushing until we do it,” Chinander said. “There isn’t one person in this building that doesn’t love Nebraska.”
