This marriage between coach and quarterback came after a whirlwind courtship.
Yes, they knew each other before, but the quarterback wasn’t interested in joining the coach at a smaller university.
But when the coach got a job at a Power 5 Conference school, and one with a football tradition that goes way back to boot, things changed. Now the quarterback was willing to take a look.
The meeting took place shortly after Scott Frost was named head coach at the University of Nebraska. Frost flew out to Fresno, California, to meet with Adrian Martinez and his parents, Tony and Deanna Martinez.
That meeting went well.
“Within probably 10 minutes of my family meeting Coach Frost, they just knew that he was the type of guy they wanted me to be around,” Adrian Martinez said. “It was an important decision for me and I have a lot of faith in that guy.
“I’m just so thankful to be coached by him, to have this opportunity to play here, to play under a guy who knows what it takes, has coached great quarterbacks, and had won a national championship here. I don’t think there’s a better combination of things for a coach to have here.”
Martinez had previously been committed to the University of California and then to Tennessee, but when it came time to sign on the dotted line, he became a Husker.
Frost and quarterback coach Mario Verduzco wanted Martinez when they were coaching at Central Florida, but Martinez wanted to play at a Power 5 program.
“When we watched Adrian on film when we were at UCF, he was our favorite quarterback in the country,” Frost said. “We were lucky to be in a situation to have a chance to recruit him when we got to Nebraska.”
Martinez had it all. He could pass. He could run. He was smart and could process information in no time.
And he was mature. Unbelievably mature for an 18-year-old freshman.
“Getting to know him, you see his personality and his unusual maturity for someone his age, gave us the impression that he would be able to play as a true freshman,” Frost said. “You never know how someone is going to handle that situation. He handled it really well.”
There was a quarterback competition in Lincoln a year ago. Frost and Verduzco had three to choose from: Martinez, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and sophomore Andrew Bunch. Sophomore Noah Vedral, who had followed Frost home to Nebraska, wasn’t eligible at the time.
It came down to Martinez and Gebbia. It seems obvious now, but maybe it wasn’t at the time.
Frost named Martinez as the starter, and Gebbia transferred to Oregon State.
Martinez went on to arguably the most productive season – except for wins — ever for a quarterback at Nebraska.
He set six school records for freshmen and 11 overall. It’s hard to say what was his most impressive statistic. It might be his 64.6 % passing, his 2,617 passing yards or his 295.1 total yards per game.
The 4-8 record for the 2018 Huskers wasn’t a good indicator of the way Martinez played.
“It never seemed too fast,” Martinez said. “It just took some time for me to realize maybe making smarter plays. Towards the middle of the year I kind of had that connection. I started playing better football, I started being a smarter quarterback realizing that it’s not high school anymore. I think towards the end of the year I had that figured out.”
He also got to know his coach better as the season went on. Martinez heard stories from other players at other schools, how they found out their head coach was different than when he was sitting in their living rooms trying to get them to join their programs.
It wasn’t that way with Frost.
“For me, Coach Frost is and was everything I thought he was, and more,” Martinez said. “He’s just an outstanding human being and a coach with an amazing knowledge of the game.”
Hmm. Sounds like something Frost might have said about his mentor, legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne.
Frost sees in Martinez something he could never be. Frost was a tough, hard-nosed quarterback who led the Huskers to the 1997 national title, but he was never the polished performer who could play the position in the NFL.
Martinez is headed in that direction.
And at 6-foot-2 and 225, he’s even bigger than Frost was in college.
“I think the unique thing about Adrian is he’s going to be able to throw it as well as we’ve ever hoped for,” Frost said. “He’s got that breakaway speed that is about as good as anybody I’ve coached.
“On top of all that, he weighs more than I weighed when I played and I certainly wasn’t afraid to run between the tackles and take on some defensive players. He has that aspect too as far as being physical.”
That kind of praise from his head coach means a lot to Martinez.
“It means everything to me,” Martinez said. “Especially when it comes from a guy like Coach Frost. He’s been around some really good quarterbacks. He knows what it takes. For him to have that type of confidence in me, it gives me confidence and kind of frees me up a little bit to keep making plays.”
Now the coach and quarterback have a year of getting to know each other under their belts. That could pay big dividends during the coming season.
Frost is known for his play-calling ability, but it may be just a little sharper this season now that he has had Martinez for a full year.
It’s certainly important for Martinez.
“I think that’s a vital part of playing the quarterback position, having that chemistry with the play calling,” Martinez said. “You need to know why they’re calling a play, their thinking and what they want you to do with the ball kind of within the framework of your own personality.”
Martinez was tremendously impressed with Frost’s play calling a year ago. He saw how Frost had a unique way of calling plays, how he would pair certain routes together
“It takes some getting used to,” Martinez said. “I think the first game we were both kind of concerned about it. As the season progressed, he got more comfortable with my abilities and I got more comfortable with the play calling and we were on the same page.”